Injuries Sap Star Power, Emotional Reunion, from Celtics-Warriors game

What is usually a highly-anticipated game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors is going to look like something closer to Jayson Tatum’s early-recovery scrimmage against the G League Celtics.

If it wasn’t for the tanking Washington Wizards making sure they lost, the Wizards would be limping into Boston on a huge losing streak. As it is, they’ve only won two of their last nine games because of their growing list of injuries.

It starts at the top, with Jimmy Butler out for the season with an ACL tear. That happened two months ago, plunging the Warriors into an 8-16 stretch since. What’s worse is Steph Curry has been dealing with knee soreness that has cost him all of February and March. He’ll be reevaluated this Saturday.

So the star power is gone from the matchup, and now so is the sentimental reunion.

Al Horford is not only missing the game with a strained right calf, he’s not even on the trip with the Warriors. Of course, Horford did play against the Celtics last month, scoring just five points on 2-10 shooting as the Celtics beat the Warriors. But fans who might have been looking forward to Horford’s return will be shut out this season.

Amazingly, Kristaps Porzingis is not on the report, so it looks like THAT reunion is still on track.

Golden State will also be without Seth Curry (adductor) and Moses Moody (right wrist). Quinten Post (foot) is questionable. Gary Payton II (bone bruise) is probable.

The Celtics actually have a mostly clean injury report. The only player listed is Nikola Vučević, who underwent surgery on March 7 to repair a fracture in his right ring finger. At the time, the Celtics said he’ll be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

The rest of the Celtics are clear, including Baylor Scheierman, who has been on the report with a thumb fracture. He’s been playing with a wrap on the thumb and he seemingly hasn’t been bothered by it. He didn’t miss a shot against the Phoenix Suns and he’s shooting 40% from three in March.

The Celtics are catching a break in their schedule right now with the Warriors missing half their team, the Memphis Grizzlies tanking, and the Minnesota Timberwolves announcing Anthony Edwards will miss at least a week with knee soreness. The Celtics host Minnesota Sunday night, so Edwards will miss that game.

The Celtics are currently two games ahead of New York in the loss column, with one more game to play against the Knicks this season. Doing well in this stretch could help them avoid needing a tiebreaker to hold onto the second seed.