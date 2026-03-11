Jaylen Brown Ejected From Celtics Game vs. Spurs, Immediately Takes Complaint To X

Jaylen Brown was having one of his best games of the season, maybe of his life, in San Antonio. He was in total control every minute while he was on the floor, attacking, passing, hitting shots, and playing great defense.

Then with about three-and-a-half minutes to go, Brown was bumped out of bounds, but it wasn’t called, resulting in a turnover. He went on a tirade, earning a technical foul from crew chief Tyler Ford. Brown continued his tirade, going back at Ford on the other end of the floor. It appeared Ford was allowing Brown to burn himself out, but then Umpire Suyash Mehta gave Brown his second tech, resulting in an ejection.

Brown left the game with eight points, seven assists, two rebounds, and a steal in less than 15 minutes played.

In the aftermath of the ejection, both Derrick White and Joe Mazzulla confronted the officials while Brown went into the back. Once back in the locker room, Brown took to social media to tweet “This the s--t I be talking about.”

Brown is clearly referencing past issues with the officiating during games against the Spurs. The last time these two teams played, Brown was frustrated with the lack of foul calls.

“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I'm tired of the inconsistency,” Brown said in a postgame rant in the locker room. “I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls--t tonight. I think they're a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good.

“I hope somebody can just pull up the clips because it's the same shit every time we play a good team,” he continued. “It's like they refuse to make a call. Then call touch falls on the other end. That's just extremely frustrating, bro, like we play hard. We were outplaying our expectations. We compete hard on the defensive end. Then they reward the other team with touch fouls. Then we go down there and guys are allowed to get away with …

“The inconsistency is crazy. I'll take the f----ing fine. Curtis (Blair), those dudes was terrible tonight. I don't care. They can fine me whatever they want. But it's crazy. Every time we play a good team, it's the same bulls--it. Somebody please pull up the clips. I'm irate at how they officiated the game today.”

Brown was fined $35,000 for those comments. It’s a safe bet that Brown will have more postgame comments after this game, too.