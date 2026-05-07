Jaylen Brown Roasts Stephen A. Smith For Telling Him To 'Be Quiet'

Jaylen Brown opened a can of worms on his live stream this week, airing some frustrations from the Boston Celtics Game 7 loss (which cost him $50,000), and for saying that this was his favorite season as a pro.

It’s nothing he hadn’t said before, but reiterating them in the immediate aftermath of blowing a 3-1 lead to the Sixers and losing three of four games at home might have been a bit tone deaf. That was exacerbated by Tracy McGrady, Brown’s mentor and favorite player growing up, saying Brown was feeling some frustration with the organization.

“I think his frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to,” McGrady said. “It’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing just going on with the Boston organization with JB. So I think part of him is like, ‘I showed you guys more of who I am as a basketball player. Not only just, you know, what I did on the basketball court, but the leadership that I displayed within this team, and you’ve seen that not having our best player in JT.’ So, all that stuff, I think just came into play with him and his frustration.”

That all led to Brad Stevens being asked about it at his end-of-season media availability, which happened to be the day after McGrady’s comments on his podcast.

“I talked to Jaylen Monday … and [it] was nothing but positive,” Stevens said., “He has not expressed those frustrations to me.”

Those three things, Brown’s comments, followed by McGrady’s comments, and then Stevens weighing in, all in rapid succession has fueled all sorts of speculation about Brown and what he might be angling for. Social media lit up with comments, but Brown was back on Twitch Wednesday night, clarifying his position.

"I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this,” he said. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."

And such is life in the media fast lane. In three days, four different sets of comments both started and put out a fire. That seemed to be the end of it.

I'm just kidding. Enter Stephen A. Smith with two gas cans and a flame thrower.

"He needs to be quiet ... unless you're trying to get traded." @stephenasmith reacts to Jaylen Brown doubling down on his previous comments 😳 pic.twitter.com/3xV00b7tXo — First Take (@FirstTake) May 7, 2026

At the end of his two minute rant chiding Brown for his “favorite season” comments, which Brown has been making throughout the season starting back in December, Smith said “The first order of business is that he needs to be quiet and, like [Kendrick Perkins] said, go on vacation, unless you’re trying to get traded.”

Brown was not happy about that. He quoted the post on X and said “I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet’ and retire let’s give the people what they want.”

I’ll “be quiet” / stop streaming if you “be quiet” and retire let’s give the people what they want https://t.co/uRiHDyvIHo — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 7, 2026

It’s a solid burn from Brown, who spent a lot of time on his stream deriding the media for not understanding what he was saying. And to be fair, even if the last instance of him mentioning this as his favorite season was ill-timed, it’s been a running theme throughout the year. Brown is clearly irked, at least partly, that this last instance was the first and some sort of message to the team.

Brown and the Celtics seem to be on firm ground. Stevens spent half an hour talking to the media and only a blip of it was spent on Brown. The rest was discussing how to best add to the roster to address some very pointed criticism, and Stevens specifically talked about doing so around the margins. By the time the draft and free agency come around, this all should be forgotten.