Jaylen Brown Roasts Stephen A. Smith For Telling Him To 'Be Quiet'
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Jaylen Brown opened a can of worms on his live stream this week, airing some frustrations from the Boston Celtics Game 7 loss (which cost him $50,000), and for saying that this was his favorite season as a pro.
It’s nothing he hadn’t said before, but reiterating them in the immediate aftermath of blowing a 3-1 lead to the Sixers and losing three of four games at home might have been a bit tone deaf. That was exacerbated by Tracy McGrady, Brown’s mentor and favorite player growing up, saying Brown was feeling some frustration with the organization.
“I think his frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to,” McGrady said. “It’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing just going on with the Boston organization with JB. So I think part of him is like, ‘I showed you guys more of who I am as a basketball player. Not only just, you know, what I did on the basketball court, but the leadership that I displayed within this team, and you’ve seen that not having our best player in JT.’ So, all that stuff, I think just came into play with him and his frustration.”
That all led to Brad Stevens being asked about it at his end-of-season media availability, which happened to be the day after McGrady’s comments on his podcast.
“I talked to Jaylen Monday … and [it] was nothing but positive,” Stevens said., “He has not expressed those frustrations to me.”
Those three things, Brown’s comments, followed by McGrady’s comments, and then Stevens weighing in, all in rapid succession has fueled all sorts of speculation about Brown and what he might be angling for. Social media lit up with comments, but Brown was back on Twitch Wednesday night, clarifying his position.
"I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this,” he said. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."
And such is life in the media fast lane. In three days, four different sets of comments both started and put out a fire. That seemed to be the end of it.
I'm just kidding. Enter Stephen A. Smith with two gas cans and a flame thrower.
At the end of his two minute rant chiding Brown for his “favorite season” comments, which Brown has been making throughout the season starting back in December, Smith said “The first order of business is that he needs to be quiet and, like [Kendrick Perkins] said, go on vacation, unless you’re trying to get traded.”
Brown was not happy about that. He quoted the post on X and said “I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet’ and retire let’s give the people what they want.”
It’s a solid burn from Brown, who spent a lot of time on his stream deriding the media for not understanding what he was saying. And to be fair, even if the last instance of him mentioning this as his favorite season was ill-timed, it’s been a running theme throughout the year. Brown is clearly irked, at least partly, that this last instance was the first and some sort of message to the team.
Brown and the Celtics seem to be on firm ground. Stevens spent half an hour talking to the media and only a blip of it was spent on Brown. The rest was discussing how to best add to the roster to address some very pointed criticism, and Stevens specifically talked about doing so around the margins. By the time the draft and free agency come around, this all should be forgotten.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis