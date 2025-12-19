Jaylen Brown has always talked about the possibility of being traded by the Boston Celtics. To be fair to him, it's been a major topic over the years. In 2019, he was part of Anthony Davis trade chatter, and in 2022, he was strongly rumored to be a potential trade chip to land Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

Still, he is harping on it to this day, even after the team won a championship in 2024 and he was named the inaugural Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP. Brown told streamer DDG that he's bracing for a trade one day after seeing KD and Luka Doncic dealt over the years.

“In our league, it’s a business. It’s not up to me. Sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s not… They might want to move in another direction one day, and they might force you to—like, you’re not playing me or you’re not trying to pay me—so I’m going to go somewhere else where they are. But that doesn’t mean I don’t f*ck with the city, or that I wouldn’t mind being here for my whole career. But you know, anything can happen at any given moment. They traded Luka, they traded Kevin Durant, they traded some all-time Hall of Famers. So you fall in line with that if it comes down to it," Brown said.

Durant's circumstances for his deals from the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets were that he forced the franchises' hands. So that's a weird name to bring up if he's trying to list players who've been blindsided by trades before. Durant had a hand in landing with the Suns in 2023 and the Houston Rockets this past summer.

Luka was more of a weird situation where the front office somehow won a battle against a superstar. They didn't want Luka and convinced the owner it was the right move.

Neither of those situations are likely to play out in Boston.

While Brown has come around on Boston, referring to it as home in 2025, he was once highly critical of multiple aspects of the city.

Not only was Brown the NBA Finals MVP when they won, he's kept them afloat amidst Jayson Tatum's recovery from an Achilles tendon tear. He's averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game and has hit career-highs on his slash numbers too (50/36/76.9).

Whether that's sustainable for an entire season remains to be seen, but there's no reason the Celtics would want to move on from Brown now. They'll want to see how him and Tatum (and a few other guys this offseason) pair together in a watered-down East that can be had any year they remain healthy.

His comments are interesting in that, yes, he might not play his entire career in Boston and could be traded, depending on how things pan out over the next year and a half. But with three more years left on his contact, the time to trade him isn't now. Unless he forces his way out, don't expect movement for another few seasons.