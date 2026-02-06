Luka Dončić Ruled Out of Lakers Game vs. 76ers After Limping Off Floor
Luka Dončić left the Lakers’ game early Thursday against the 76ers and was ruled out for the rest of the contest due to left leg soreness, the team announced according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
He exited toward the end of the first half with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists before his night ended early. Dončić limped off the floor and remained in the locker room through halftime, not returning to start the second half. He was officially ruled out of the game in the third quarter.
The Lakers’ superstar guard leads the NBA in scoring with 33.4 points per game. Austin Reaves returned to the Lakers’ lineup on Tuesday after a lengthy absence due to a calf injury. It’s currently unclear whether Dončić’s injury will cause him to miss any time in a critical stretch for the Lakers, who sit at 30-19 and sixth place in a loaded Western Conference.
As the NBA trade deadline passed Sunday, the Lakers added shooting by bringing in veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a deal with the Hawks that sent Gabe Vincent and a future second-round pick to Atlanta.
Following Thursday’s contest against Philadelphia, the Lakers have four more games ahead of the NBA’s All-Star break next weekend, providing Dončić with a potential week of rest if he sits out of the All-Star game.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman