Jaylen Brown Trade Rumor Roundup: Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, & More
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The noise around Jaylen Brown being traded by the Boston Celtics is so loud that people who live next to data centers are complaining about it. There are rumors and speculation everywhere you turn, so here’s a look at some of the biggest ones floating around right now.
Portland Trail Blazers
Michael Scotto, HoopsHype: “Trail Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija was not on the table in trade talks for Antetokounmpo, and he remains off the table in Brown discussions as of now, league sources told HoopsHype. Portland’s other young players, such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, are considered available. With Boston considering center upgrades and needing to replace Brown’s position if he’s traded, Portland’s Donovan Clingan and 2025 All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara would both be coveted by Boston. However, neither has been put on the table at this time.”
Marc Stein, The Stein Line: “The Blazers have been known to covet Brown dating back to Damian Lillard's first tenure with the franchise. And they still do, We've been reporting for some time that Portland was hoping to use Jerami Grant’s $34.2 million salary and first-round draft capital to try to get into the trade mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo … while also preparing to shift to pursuing Washington's Anthony Davis if the 10-time former All-Star big man and the Wizards can't come to an agreement on a contract extension when Davis becomes eligible for a new deal in August. But Brown undeniably ranks as another All-NBA talent who entices them.”
Sam Amick, The Athletic: “The Celtics, per league sources, have been asking for up to four first-round picks; Portland is seen as the front-runner there.”
Karalis’ Analysis: I fear this is the best kind of trade the Celtics can get for Brown at this point, so if they absolutely have to trade him, then I can see why Portland is in the lead.
Personally, I’d push for Toumani Camara in the deal. I’d dial back on the picks if it meant getting Camara. He’s a 6-7 two-way forward, so it can be argued to the Blazers that they're trading for future Camara in Brown, and a win-now move will cost them more than draft capital and a salary they want to dump.
I know people want Clingan because he helps center rotation, but I’m happy to go in a different direction there. Camara can grow into Brown’s role and thrive in it next to Jayson Tatum. They’ll try to flip Grant at some point to get their big, and they’ll likely create a massive Traded Player Exception to help them get someone to truly replace Brown at some point, either by the trade deadline or next summer.
If it doesn’t sound all that appetizing, it’s because it’s not. But if the Celtics have crossed the rubicon with Brown, then Portland will likely be the best mix of what Boston is looking for in the short term, while also giving them tools to accomplish something more long term as well.
The Field
Scotto: “Brown has drawn trade interest from various teams across the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.”
Karalis’ Analysis: Names like Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon from Denver have been thrown around. Bill Simmons speculated about a potential trade that could work for both sides: Johnson and Jamal Murray for Brown and Sam Hauser.
I don’t think the Nuggets would go that far, but as Simmons noted, it saves them some money, which is something the Nuggets are always looking to do. The Celtics could then try to flip Johnson, who is drawing some interest around the league, to save some money themselves.
Murray would probably be the best player they could get in return, and he’s a bona fide playoff performer. I doubt this would happen, but nothing would surprise me at this moment.
As for the other teams, it looks like the Raptors are in talks with the Clippers in a Kawhi Leonard-centered deal, so that might eliminate them from a Brown pursuit.
There's no real smoke with the Brooklyn Nets or Atlanta Hawks right now, but that doesn't actually eliminate them from the conversation. The teams who operate quietest in these situations often end up making the most progress. The Hawks are particularly interesting because they are Brown’s hometown team, and because they have some talented young players and a bunch of tradeable first-rounders that could fall into the juiciest range of the new lottery system’s odds.
Brooklyn has the picks Boston would want and the players to make salaries work, but I’m not sure Michael Porter Jr. fits the mold of non-controversial players Boston prefers to have on their roster.
The Hornets have a pending trade with Minnesota that Boston can try to morph into a three-team deal, but that's complicated. There's no indication that Boston is trying to do that, either.
Free agency is about to begin, so if a deal is going to be done … or not done … That decision has to be made soon. There's an outside chance Brown can return to Boston, but that seems to be slipping away.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis