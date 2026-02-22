Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

A pair of Western Conference play-in teams face off on Sunday night, as the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland, the No. 10 seed in the West, has fallen to three games under .500, but it’s favored on the road with the Suns missing several players on Sunday.

Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith and Cole Anthony have all been ruled out for Phoenix, and the Suns simply don’t have many options to replace the offensive production of Brooks and Booker – their two leading scorers this season.

The Blazers are hoping Deni Avdija (questionable) will be able to play in this matchup as he manages a back injury that has hampered him the last several weeks.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the betting odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction as these teams fight for playoff and play-in position in the West.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers -3.5 (-105)

Suns +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Blazers: -155

Suns: +130

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, BlazerVision

Blazers record: 27-30

Suns record: 33-24

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Yang Hansen – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Javonte Cooke – out

Caleb Love – out

Damian Lillard – out

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Devin Booker – out

Dillon Brooks – out

Cole Anthony – out

Jordan Goodwin – out

Jalen Green – questionable

Haywood Highsmith – out

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Scoot Henderson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

Henderson has only played in five games this season, but he’s one of my favorite targets in the prop market on Sunday:

Henderson has appeared in just five games this season after a torn hamstring cost him the first few months, but he’s played at a high level in limited action.

Scoot is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the field in 20.2 minutes per game.

He’s knocked down multiple shots from deep in four of his five games, and I’m buying him tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Henderson has taken 5.2 shots from deep per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Even though the Suns have one of the better 3-point defenses in the league, I think this prop is a little too low for the Blazers youngster on Sunday.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Suns are just 6-7 when Booker is out of the lineup this season, and they’re in trouble with Brooks also sidelined on Sunday.

Portland hasn’t been great over its last 10 games, going just 4-6, but both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating during that stretch.

Phoenix’s offense doesn’t have a ton of firepower when Booker sits, and if Green or Allen (both questionable) miss this game, then the Suns are going to be really pressed for consistent production in the backcourt.

Portland is just 5-6 against the spread as a road favorite this season, but I’ll take it to win outright with this moneyline set at just -155.

Pick: Blazers Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

