Jordan Walsh Gets Contract Extension in His Summer of Transformation
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For the first time in his NBA career, Jordan Walsh walked into the Cox Pavilion at UNLV nearly two weeks ago and got to watch a game as a fan. But just because he wasn’t participating in summer league, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have something to prove.
Walsh is one of three Celtics wings who could swing this upcoming Boston Celtics season. The Jaylen Brown trade has created a big opportunity, both with his departure and the fact that Paul George very likely won’t play enough to make up for the lost production. Walsh, Baylor Scheierman, and Hugo Gonzalez will all be vying for those minutes, and Walsh knows his path to earning them.
“I'm trying to change my identity offensively,” he said in Las Vegas. “I'm trying to become a better, way better offensive player. I'm trying to fit in situations that I didn't fit in last year. I'm trying to be the answer to the situations that they took me out of. That's kind of my goal.”
Walsh showed serious flashes of high-level production last season, which is why the Celtics rewarded him with a three-year, $16 million extension on Thursday. He has earned the peace of mind to pursue these improvements without worrying about his contract.
At the same time, a deal presumably starting somewhere below $5 million in its first season is very easy to move should things not pan out. So the pressure isn’t completely off Walsh, either.
That means he has to find some consistency with whatever his newly developed offensive game ends up being. Last season, he started 19 of 24 games in October and November before watching his minutes drop significantly in January and February. His minutes increased again in March and April as the Celtics went away from rookie Hugo Gonzalez.
And that was the issue. None of Walsh, Gonzalez, nor Scheierman made Joe Mazzulla’s decision easy.
“As a front office person, I can't sit here and say that one person should have been playing over another, should have been playing over another,” Brad Stevens said back in May. “There wasn't enough separation … At the end of the day, that’s part of a team, but I'm encouraged by all of them, but there wasn't a lot of separation.”
Walsh understands that, and understands what it will take to be the one who separates himself.
“It means being being a threat at all points in the game,” he said. “I felt like there's a lot of times in the season last year where it became clutch moments where we needed a bucket and I'd have to get subbed out. I talked to my [player development] coach and I said when those moments come, I want to always be the best option. I want to be the best choice. So for me, it's working on my shot, working on my handle, working on creating my own shot when I have those pockets.”
Someone is going to have to make up that kind of production for the Celtics. Walsh’s new contract will make one of two things true: Stevens will use it for salary matching in his next big move, or Stevens will be celebrated for locking up a key piece on a cheap deal until 2030.
It’s up to Walsh to determine which path the Celtics take.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis