Key Boston Celtics Scorer Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Big Matchup with Spurs

The Celtics are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in a big test for them in this new phase of their season. Jayson Tatum has been back for two games and things have looked pretty good for the Celtics, but the Spurs represent a much different challenge.

Attacking the third-best defense in the league, which features Victor Wembanyama making it nearly impossible to score inside, requires a lot of shooting and shot-creation. The Celtics could be missing one of their best at it, as Payton Pritchard is listed as questionable for the game with a neck spasm.

Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has shown a nice evolution to his game this season, taking a slight step away from three-pointers and moving more towards a high-level mid-range game. His ability to drive, stop, and spin into a fadeaway has turned him into one of the league’s deadliest shooters in the short mid-range.

According to NBA tracking data, Pritchard is shooting 56.7% in the 8-16 foot range. Among players who have taken 150 or more shots from that range this season, only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (57.9%) and Donovan Mitchell (57.4%) shoot better. Notable players who are prolific shooters in that range, but who are behind Pritchard, include Luka Doncic (54.2%), Kevin Durant (52.4%), Kawhi Leonard (52%), and Jalen Brunson (48.3%).

That's incredible company for Pritchard, who had that shot on full display against Mitchell’s Cavaliers on Sunday.

It’s a difficult shot to block, and when he has it working, he can pile a few of them up when the offense hits a rough patch. Missing him against a tough defensive team like the Spurs would make things a little tougher, but one thing the Celtics have been good at is overcoming absences.

Nikola Vucevic remains out for Boston after surgery to fix a fractured ring finger. Baylor Scheierman is continuing to play through a fracture in his left thumb.

The Spurs will be without Harrison Barnes, who is out with a left ankle impingement. The Spurs have won eight straight games at home, and are looking to sweep the season series against the Celtics. Wembanyama led the Spurs to win in Boston behind a 13-4 run late in the fourth-quarter run. The Celtics held a late lead in that game and played Wembanyama well, attacking him with physicality, mostly from Scheierman.