Latest Boston Celtics Rumor Fits With Brad Stevens' Expected Offseason Plan
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It’s hard to figure out right now if there's more pollen or NBA trade rumors flying around, but we finally got one that makes sense.
According to Jake Fischer, the Boston Celtics are looking to trade up in the first round of next week’s draft.
It’s not as juicy as the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors, but those have crossed into tedious. As a side note: the most believable rumor floating out there is that Boston is frustrated with those talks. At this point, everyone is.
But while that's getting hammered out, the Celtics are going about their business and taking what appears to be the next step in a much more sensible plan.
In a nutshell, that plan is to add a scorer who can create his own shot and then shore up the center position by using their full mid-level exception, which is $15,049,000 this upcoming season, and some portion of the $27.7 million traded player exception.
To increase how much of that TPE they can use, they’ll very likely have to move Sam Hauser and his $10,848,215 for minimal to no return. Doing so at the draft would be an easy and effective way to do it. Either Hauser alone or Hauser and the 27th pick can be used to move up in the draft.
The most obvious target is the Detroit Pistons and the 21st pick. The Pistons are desperate for shooting, and they can talk themselves into “drafting” Hauser at 21 and then making another selection at 27. The difference in the rookie scale salary is only $800,000, so the Celtics can feel comfortable making the jump to 21 and getting a better player without messing up their financial plan.
A new world of options opens up at 21, with the potential for players like Allen Graves, described by the Locked On NBA Draft guide as “a 6'9" forward who does everything needed to win without ever demanding the spotlight, shooting 41% from three, disrupting with a 5% steal & block rate, and crashing the glass relentlessly in just 22 minutes a night off the bench.” Duke’s Isaiah Evans, Connecticut’s Tarris Reed Jr, Alabaman’s Labaron Philon Jr, or Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas could be fits at that spot as well.
It’s not out of the question that Boston’s reported quest to trade up could be tied to the Antetokounmpo rumors. The Bucks want as many picks as they can get in this loaded draft if they're going to trade their franchise centerpiece, so we can’t rule that out. However, in trying to make sense of what’s happening in Boston’s world, trading up fits with the plan we expected all along.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis