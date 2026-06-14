Something Is Off About the Giannis Antetokounmpo Boston Celtics Rumors

One of two things is happening with the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Either the Celtics are being used as leverage to get the Miami Heat to better their offer, or Brad Stevens is operating differently than he has in the past. Quite honestly, I don’t know which is which.

Here’s what I do know.

Brian Windhorst, ESPN’s senior NBA writer and one of the most connected people in the league just said on Sirius XM, “Here’s the thing about Boston. Boston doesn’t deal with player agents. Boston does deals with teams. Boston keeps all of their business quiet. Boston’s business doesn’t get out there. Whatever Boston is doing, I promise you, we don’t know. The assumption that they’re going to trade Jaylen Brown, I wouldn’t assume that.”

Brian Windhorst says he WOULDN’T assume the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown in a Giannis deal:



“Here’s the thing about Boston. Boston doesn’t deal with player agents. Boston does deals with teams. Boston keeps all of their business quiet….. Boston’s business doesn’t get out there.… https://t.co/MWaBFyeLEL pic.twitter.com/TGx8jbvgKt — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 14, 2026

This is after Bill Simmons said “I think they dove in. From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week. A couple days before I mentioned it on Thursday. I don’t know what their offer was or who was in it but that was in the ring, which I was really surprised by because I thought they were sitting it out.”

He said that on his podcast with Zach Lowe, now of the Ringer and also very connected. Lowe said, “the safest best is inertia, right? The safest bet is, we know that the nucleus we have works really well, and there's some degree of risk in shaking that up for a 31-year-old who has been injury prone and we’re going to have to sign him to a ginormous extension … that's a big pivot for a team that has a pretty large window now of being one of the best teams in the NBA when everyone’s healthy.”

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week.”@BillSimmons and @ZachLowe_NBA discuss the latest on the potential of Boston making a move for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/uzK5Yg4rRX — The Ringer (@ringer) June 14, 2026

This is why I can’t shake the feeling I’ve been writing about for weeks now.

Windhorst and Lowe are hedging.

Is there smoke? Yes. Is Boston involved? Very probably, at least somehow. But to what degree? Also, why is it that Simmons is the one getting the blow-by-blow of Boston making an offer and when they did? There are a lot of reporters out there digging for the same information, so why is it that when I go to The Ringer, there isn’t a single article penned by Simmons about what is happening?

I’m not disparaging Simmons when I ask those questions. Someone is clearly telling him something, and he’s saying it on his podcast. But those questions are why I laid out the original premise.

Simmons is obviously a Boston guy, so people assume he’s getting his information from a Boston source. But going back to Windhorst’s point, Boston doesn’t operate that way. Brad Stevens’ front office doesn’t normally leak stuff like this.

Further, it doesn’t benefit Boston at all for this to get out there. I’m being asked to believe that Stevens and his front office is suddenly breaking from their typical modus operandi at a time when their normal way of doing things would serve them best.

Simmons has suggested that maybe Boston feels they can undercut Miami by making a better offer. Looking at both rosters, it’s obvious that Boston has better players to give up. If they didn’t, Boston wouldn’t have won 56 games while Miami was in the play-in again.

But ask yourself, why would a team that thinks they can swoop in and steal Antetokounmpo away go to one of the biggest podcasters of the world and tell him what they're doing? That's not how you undercut someone in a bidding war. You do it by operating under the radar.

This is what I can’t get past. It just makes no sense.

Lowe is right. It would be a big pivot for a team that has proven to be one of the best teams in the NBA when everyone’s healthy. Windhorst, in my opinion, is right. Whatever Boston is doing, we probably don’t know what it actually is.

I could be wrong, but I’m siding with Stevens and his history here. If I am wrong, it’s because Stevens decided to put his business out there for some reason, which is going to take a fair amount of explaining whenever he gets the chance.

Something is happening with Boston in these talks, but I’m not sure it’s what anyone currently thinks it is.