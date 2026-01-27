'Love him to death' - Inside Jrue Holiday's return to Boston and tribute from the Celtics
In this story:
BOSTON — When pregame locker room access opened up, all of Boston’s media contingent poured into the visiting locker room, which isn’t the biggest room in the building. One of the Portland Trail Blazers looked up at everyone crowding what is usually an empty space and wondered aloud “is Jrue getting his number retired or something?”
Yes, everyone was there to talk to Jrue Holiday, a former Celtics champion making his first return back to TD Garden to soak up the adulation of thousands while he wears another uniform.
“On the other side now, but it feels good,” he said. “Glad to be back, see a lot of familiar faces, and excited to play.”
In a way, playing this game brought Holiday back to Celtics practices, going up against Payton Pritchard and Derrick White. The on court battle Monday night was tinged with the behind-the-scenes preparation that won the Celtics a championship.
“It's fun.I feel like it's cat and mouse,” Holiday said. “It's definitely a different type of challenge. And I feel like, as competitors, we both love it, so it was fun to go out there play.”
Players become family in a hurry, especially in a locker room as tight as Boston’s was. And anyone who has raised boys knows what happens when two brothers go up against one another. There's a joy in that competition.
“It’s a great going against Jrue,” Payton Pritchard said. “It was such a pleasure being his teammate. I learned so much. But just a great human being. Obviously a wonderful basketball player, but the teammate he was, and just to be around it's just — I'm very grateful for it.”
The common theme throughout the night was love for Holiday. Few players come through Boston and make the impact that he did in just two seasons. That impact was captured beautifully in a tribute video that played at the beginning of the second quarter, which featured his on and off the court work.
“I thought it was awesome,” Holiday said. “It brought back good times. I enjoyed my time here, so it was really nice.”
A man of few words. But that's Holiday. He has never been one for big, flowery speeches. He doesn’t get caught up in moments. Holiday is a matter-of-fact guy who takes the “never too high, never too low” mantra to heart. It's probably why he and Joe Mazzulla hit it off, because both like to slice through the BS and get to the heart of whatever matter is in front of him.
It’s no wonder the Blazers are exceeding expectations.
“He's huge for us,” Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said. “What he brings to the locker room, to the court. Now, his experience, he's taking care of end of the game situations, life situations, locker room situations, all of the things that we preach about, as a staff, as an organization … it's a pleasure to have him in our locker room.”
Even after this loss to his former team, Holiday’s reaction was that teammate Shaedon Sharpe probably needs to shoot more and he might need to shoot less. Sharpe is 22 years old, and he’s a 20-point scorer for the first time in his four-year career. It’s that kind of leadership that makes Holiday who he is.
But for Mazzulla, it’s always been more than basketball when it comes to Holiday.
“The biggest thing that stands out is who he is as a person,” Joe Mazzulla said. “[He’s] a champion and an All-Star comes in and kind of accepts a completely different role, and does it with a smile on his face, and does it with a level of respect and professionalism, and is willing to do what it takes to win every night. … The relationship that him and his wife have, all that stuff kind of sticks out more than the basketball. So it was great having them for the time that we did, and love him to death.”
