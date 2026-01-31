More evidence points to quiet Boston Celtics trade deadline

The Celtics have found themselves in just about every rumor for an available (or even theoretically available) big man, mostly because they have an obvious front court hole, and they have the assets to make a variety of deals happen.

And the Celtics are, indeed, very actively pursuing trades. The problem they’ve hit is that their needs and wants haven't lined up with what other teams are looking for. As they continue to scan the league for deals, their hopes of landing a big name seem to be fading.

First, it was revealed that their offer for Ivica Zubac, centered around Anfernee Simons, a first-round pick, and a first-round swap, was rejected by the Clippers . Considering the Celtics have shown little interest in expanding offers far beyond that, and that the Clippers have gone on a massive heater to jump back into the playoff race, that pursuit seems to be over.

Now, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps , the Celtics might be pivoting to a different method to try to improve the team.

“Throughout his tenure as president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens has repeatedly found ways to improve at the trade deadline -- even if just in the margins. Sources expect that to continue,” they reported. “Anfernee Simons … would be the most likely candidate to be moved if Stevens makes a move that requires matching a larger salary. And though sources think Boston would target frontcourt size, huge swings for stars such as Antetokounmpo or Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. seem unlikely.”

A pursuit of Antetokounmpo was never really in the cards, though they could still try to get in as a third team to find a center or helpful role player. More likely, the Celtics will poke around for players like Yves Missi, who is in his second year in New Orleans.

There is still a chance they could pursue someone like Daniel Gafford, who is a bit expensive for what he provides, but would provide some continuity with a style of play similar to Neemias Queta. It wouldn’t give the Celtics a stretch-big option, but they could try to find one as a third center, or go without and adjust their style of play.

Either, way, the evidence is pointing towards a quieter trade deadline than many expected. The acquisition of Simons was almost universally seen as temporary, but the market and his play might dictate a different outcome. The Antetokounmpo news is also playing a role here because teams many teams are waiting to see if they can either swing a trade for him, or get involved somehow. Part of what’s holding Boston back might simply be the league-wide traffic jam waiting for Milwaukee to figure out which exit they want to take.