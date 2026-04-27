5 Reasons Celtics Smashed Sixers in Game 4, Including Payton Pritchard's Heater
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PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Celtics started slow but got a massive boost from Payton Pritchard and their bench to build a big early lead and nurse it the rest of the game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got going in the second half to help Boston get their lead up as high as 30. Joel Embiid returned but it didn’t help much as the Celtics won Game 4 128-96 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Here are five reasons they won.
Payton Pritchard Was Cooking
He dropped a career-high 32, but for a while in the first half, he was nearly matching whole starting five’s point total. He was on fire from three, talking his trash and carrying the Boston offense until Brown and Tatum caught up. Brown didn’t score his first points until the second quarter, but it didn’t matter because Pritchard was on what we’d call a wicked heatah.
Derrick White’s Defense Was Impeccable
He was still a little hesitant with his jumper, but they didn’t need his scoring. What White gave them was a defensive masterclass in every phase of the game. We all saw the two amazing chasedown blocks, but beyond that, White was chasing players around screens, guarding multiple players on single possessions, and guiding Sixers where he wanted with his positioning.
Boston Owned The Boards
The Sixers didn't grab an offensive rebound until the third quarter. They missed 24 shots in the first half and Boston cleaned up EVERY defensive rebound.
That's how you build a huge lead.
Joel Embiid Hurt More Than He Helped
It was a little surprising to see him back in the lineup, but he started and played 34 minutes. He scored 26 points, but he shot 9-21. People will look at his final line of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists and think he was amazing, but he was not.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s impressive that he came in off the appendectomy and played at all, much less put up that stat line, but the Sixers were standing and watching him on offense and Boston was targeting him on defense. He was every bit the -25 you saw in the box score.
They Contained Philly’s Role Players
VJ Edgecombe scored six points on 2-9 shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed all six of his shots and only had two points on two free throws. Andre Drummond only scored two as well.
This is where Embiid hurt them the most. The Sixers play a much more uptempo style without him, which leads to ball movement and more opportunities for everybody. The slowed-down style hurt everyone around Embiid, which also includes Tyrese Maxey, by the way. He only took 14 shots, which about half of what he has been taking
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis