NBA Play-In, Boston Celtics Playoffs Game 1 Schedule, Time, Network released
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The NBA announced two key dates for the Boston Celtics as we turn the corner from the regular season into the playoffs.
The first will be when their first-round opponent is determined. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The winner of that game will travel to Boston for the first round of the playoffs.
The Magic could have hosted that game as the seventh seed, but the Sixers won while the Magic lost to the Celtics, pulling Philadelphia ahead into seventh.
“I don’t know, this was a must win game, at least I thought,” Magic star Paolo Banchero said after the game. “I just think we didn’t come out with no urgency. It’s frustrating, honestly.”
That frustration could cost them their season, unless they recover quickly and get the win on Wednesday. Even if they lose, they’ll have a chance to keep their season alive by taking on the winner of the 9/10 matchup between Miami and Charlotte. The winner of that second game will take on the Detroit Pistons.
Here is the full play-in schedule.
The Celtics will kick off the Sunday slate of games on April 19 with a 1 p.m. game against the seventh seed in Boston. The full schedule has not been released yet, but Game 1 between the Celtics and either the Sixers or Magic will air on ABC.
The playoffs will actually begin the day before, with the Raptors and Cavs starting things off at 1 p.m. on Prime. Here is the full schedule of Game 1s next weekend.
The rest of the first-round schedule will be released later in the week.
The Celtics are heading into the playoffs on a high note, winning their 56th game of the year with eight of their main guys sitting out against Orlando.
“We're proud of the effort we put out there,” Baylor Scheierman, who scored a career-high 30 in the game, said. “I think going into the game we were expecting to go out there and compete and win the game. I know I know going into the game, that was our expectation, and we're excited that we won. And honestly, just getting ready for the playoffs now.”
This is the first season where every postseason game will be carried nationally, without any local broadcast. That means the Magic-Celtics regular season finale will be the last broadcast by NBC Sports Boston until next season.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis