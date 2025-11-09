3 Celtics Ruled Out for Rematch vs Magic
A trio of Boston Celtics players will miss out on the club's second game against the Orlando Magic in three days.
Per Boston's official X account, the revamped Celtics sport a fairly clean injury report ahead of Sunday's rematch.
More news: Shocking Celtics Guard Has Become a Top Defender in NBA
Only six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum — the best player on the Celtics — is expected to sit out, from among the club's 15-man standard roster.
The 6-foot-8 Duke product ruptured his right Achilles tendon during Boston's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, and will likely miss most or all of the 2025-26 season.
That's not the full story.
Per the league's latest injury report, two-way rookie signings Max Shulga and Amari Williams will also be away from Boston, as they put in reps with the club's G League affiliate, Maine Celtics.
More news: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum's Achilles Recovery Stuns Rockets Superstar Kevin Durant
Orlando, too, will only be missing one standard roster player. 3-and-D reserve center Moritz Wagner continues to recover from the left knee ACL tear that cost him 52 games last year.
Three two-way Magic players — Jamal Cain, former Lakers two-way center Colin Castleton, and Orlando Robinson — are without Orlando's NBAGL squad, the Osceola Magic.
On Friday, for the two teams' first regular season encounter since the playoffs, the Magic outlasted the Celtics in the fourth quarter, 39-30, to win by double digits, 123-110.
Jaylen Brown's Big Night vs Orlando
As he has for much of the season, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown scored 32 points on 15-of-28 shooting (1-of-6 from distance), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out three assists, and swiped a steal.
Most of the 6-foot-6 Berkeley product's offense (30 points' worth) was achieved in the first three quarters of the game. To hear Brown tell it after the game, that wasn't entirely his fault.
“I think in the fourth quarter. I think the officials made their point," Brown said. "So I get it. I’ll keep my mouth closed.”
Four other Celtics — starters Payton Pritchard (27 points), Derrick White (16 points), Josh Minott (12 points) and sixth man combo guard Anfernee Simons (11 points) — scored in double figures.
Orlando was more prolific all around, with seven players logging double-digit scoring nights.
The action tips off at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.