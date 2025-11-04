Celtics Star Jayson Tatum's Achilles Recovery Stuns Rockets Superstar Kevin Durant
It's been almost six months since Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but you couldn't tell from watching how the 27-year-old is moving now.
Boston Herald reporter Zack Cox posted a video of Tatum undergoing agility drills on Monday, with Tatum showing his ability to start and stop on a dime and shuffle against the pressure of a resistance band. In early October, Tatum posted video of him dunking the basketball from a standing position.
More news: Celtics Offseason Addition Flourishing in Role and Loving His Time in Boston
Tatum's rapid recovery from what is normally a yearlong injury has been nothing short of remarkable and has others in the league taking notice.
Specifically, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant — who suffered an Achilles tear of his own in the 2019 NBA Finals — recently noted how impressed he was with Tatum's dedication to rehab during a road game in Boston.
More news: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sought Advice From LeBron James for Surprising Reason
"At five to six months, I wouldn’t say I felt that confident to dunk the ball," Durant told Celtics on CLNS reporter Bobby Manning. "Medicine has advanced so much since I had my Achiiles and Jayson looks like he’s just killing the rehab. He looks great. I don’t see a limp. For someone to just have an achilles surgery in the playoff, he looks amazing."
Tatum and the Celtics have expressed that they aren't rushing the six-time All-Star's recovery process, but he hasn't ruled out a return later this season. With a possibility of returning around March 2026, Tatum could return to the NBA court much sooner than many expected.
"Hopefully he can continue to progress and he gets better and he can get back on the court soon," Durant said. "The game misses him, the. NBA misses him, just an all-world talent, man, so looking forward to having him back out on the floor."
In the meantime, the Celtics have had an up-and-down beginning to the season while missing their leading scorer. Outside of a three-game winning streak, with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics have lost four games — including getting blown out 128-101 at home against Durant's Rockets.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.