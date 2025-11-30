3 Celtics Stars Ruled Out of Cavaliers Rematch

The Boston Celtics will look to redeem a narrow 119-115 Saturday night loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second straight road tilt in as many days, a clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Boston will be without a triumvirate of starters.

According to Noa Dalzell of CLNS and SB Nation, Boston will be without three starters heading into Sunday night's encounter — although one absence is a usual suspect.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Cleveland (11/30):



Neemias Queta - Left Ankle Sprain Injury Management - OUT

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT

Derrick White - Right Calf Contusion - OUT — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 30, 2025

Starting center Neemias Queta, promoted to a starting center role this year after the Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis and let free agents Al Horford and Luke Kornet depart for greener pastures, is sitting out due to left ankle sprain injury management. Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White is being rested with a right calf contusion.

Six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, as usual, is on the shelf for much or all of the season as he recovers from a surgery to address a right Achilles tendon rupture.

Against Minnesota on Saturday, Queta notched a superlative 19-point, 18-rebound double-double, plus a pair of blocks, in just 29 minutes of action. White scored 16 points on a rough 6-of-16 shooting line from the floor and 2-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in five assists, two blocks and a rebound.

Brown May Need Another Big Night

Four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown paced Boston with a whopping 41 points on 17-of-32 shooting from the floor (5-of-11 from deep) and 2-of-4 shooting from the foul line, while also chipping in seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and a block.

After the Minnesota loss, Brown ripped into the game's officiating. Boston's 18.7 free throw attempt rate ranks dead last in the NBA (the next-closest club is the Milwaukee Bucks, with 20.1 tries per night — the Orlando Magic's 30.7 free throw attempts a night ranks first overall), and the club had similar bad luck on Saturday. The Celtics took just 15 free throws against the Timberwolves, while Minnesota took 20.

“I don’t understand,” Brown said postgame, per Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “As a team, I think we’re last in free throw attempts. Even me personally, I’m one of the more aggressive downhill players in the league. Night to night it’s the same thing. I don’t get it. Tonight I shoot four free throws and I’m aggressive the whole game. I’m watching around the league, guys get certain calls and things like that. It is what it is.”

The 10-9 Celtics will now look to avenge that Timberwolves clash against another surprisingly mortal-looking foe in the 12-8 Cavaliers.

