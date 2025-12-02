Celtics Surprise Rookie Breakout Angling for Major Promotion

The Boston Celtics suffered a huge blow against the Orlando Magic Nov. 23, when breakout center Neemeias Queta went down with a left ankle sprain.

In his absence, though, rookie Amari Williams has stepped up and made a case for his regular inclusion in the Celtics' lineup.

The center got his first stretch of meaningful game time against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, playing 15 minutes against the Eastern Conference's leaders. During his time of the floor, Williams recorded three rebounds and blocked superstar point guard Cade Cunningham twice. He also sunk one of his two free throws.

While his contribution was meaningful for the Celtics, the rookie out of Kentucky revealed he didn't think he would feature in the game.

“I didn’t have any idea I was gonna play, to be honest," Williams told Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's CelticsBlog.

He continued to say while he didn't know he'd play, he knew of the Celtics' injury situation and was ready for the moment.

Neemias Duncan's Injury Created Opportunity

“I know that Neemy was hurt,” Williams said. “I knew that all of us two-way guys were gonna be here, regardless. You know, Max [Shulga] and Ron Harper, too. So just hearing that he was hurt, and it was possible I might play — I was ready from that moment.“

Williams' performance served as a huge boost for the Celtics despite his minimal offensive contributions, and his teammates also took notice of his efforts.

“That was impressive from Amari,” said All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. “I’m not gonna lie, he hasn’t been with us. A lot of pressure, high-profile game — to come in and make an impact? Credit to him.”

Williams had featured in two games for the Celtics before Wednesday, seeing the floor for one minute against the New York Knicks in October, and six minutes against the Houston Rockets at the beginning of November.

The rookie has been solid in the G League this season, playing seven games and averaging 12.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. If he continues to trend upwards and contribute off the bench for Boston, he will surely play a larger role for the Celtics going forward.

