One Celtics Superstar is In, another is Out, but Two C's Still Unclear vs. Hornets
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The Celtics and the Hornets will both be shorthanded when they face each other on Sunday evening in Charlotte.
Former Celtic Grant Williams will again miss a game against his old team, sitting out Sunday for right knee injury management. Williams has played 30 games this season after a long absence for a torn ACL. Because he played in last night’s loss to the Sixers, he’ll miss the game today.
The Hornets have also listed Tidjane Salaun as out with a calf injury.
The Celtics released some good news, making Jayson Tatum available, after initially listing him as questionable for the game for right Achilles injury management. He had come off a season high 36 minutes and 36 seconds against the Hawks on Friday night, his second-straight game of 35-plus minutes.
“I’m playing more minutes now and it’s a thing, like, 10 and a half months of not playing, your wind, your legs, fatigue sets in, and those things take time,” Tatum said after the game against Atlanta. “But for me just trying to figure out areas and ways where I can still try to make a positive impact on the game.”
Tatum has been rebounding well and is nearly averaging a 20/10 double-double, so despite the rust, he is, indeed, finding ways to contribute.
However, the Celtics will once again be without Jaylen Brown, who is missing consecutive games for the first time this season. He’s dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, which isn’t a serious injury, but it’s in a serious place. Everyone’s hackles raise when they hear “Achilles” anything, but tendinitis is common, and can be treated with simple rest and anti-inflammatory treatments.
The Celtics have the luxury of being cautious with a two game lead in the loss column over the New York Knicks and one game still to play against them. Making sure Brown is fully healthy and that he is ready to go for that game and the playoffs is more of the priority at this point. When asked about the injury, Joe Mazzulla characterized it as “day-to-day,” so there's no indication that it’s anything serious.
There are no updates on the other two Celtics on the injury report. Nikola Vučević, remains out with the fractured right ring finger. Derrick White is still questionable with the right knee contusion. He suffered that in San Antonio and it has only cost him one game so far. Neemias Queta is probable with a right thumb sprain.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis