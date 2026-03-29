One Celtics Superstar is In, another is Out, but Two C's Still Unclear vs. Hornets

The Celtics and the Hornets will both be shorthanded when they face each other on Sunday evening in Charlotte.

Former Celtic Grant Williams will again miss a game against his old team, sitting out Sunday for right knee injury management. Williams has played 30 games this season after a long absence for a torn ACL. Because he played in last night’s loss to the Sixers, he’ll miss the game today.

The Hornets have also listed Tidjane Salaun as out with a calf injury.

The Celtics released some good news, making Jayson Tatum available, after initially listing him as questionable for the game for right Achilles injury management. He had come off a season high 36 minutes and 36 seconds against the Hawks on Friday night, his second-straight game of 35-plus minutes.

“I’m playing more minutes now and it’s a thing, like, 10 and a half months of not playing, your wind, your legs, fatigue sets in, and those things take time,” Tatum said after the game against Atlanta. “But for me just trying to figure out areas and ways where I can still try to make a positive impact on the game.”

Tatum has been rebounding well and is nearly averaging a 20/10 double-double, so despite the rust, he is, indeed, finding ways to contribute.

However, the Celtics will once again be without Jaylen Brown, who is missing consecutive games for the first time this season. He’s dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, which isn’t a serious injury, but it’s in a serious place. Everyone’s hackles raise when they hear “Achilles” anything, but tendinitis is common, and can be treated with simple rest and anti-inflammatory treatments.

The Celtics have the luxury of being cautious with a two game lead in the loss column over the New York Knicks and one game still to play against them. Making sure Brown is fully healthy and that he is ready to go for that game and the playoffs is more of the priority at this point. When asked about the injury, Joe Mazzulla characterized it as “day-to-day,” so there's no indication that it’s anything serious.