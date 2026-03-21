One Game on the Celtics' Remaining Schedule Suddenly Got Incredibly Important
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The Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but they still suffered a loss.
The New York Knicks barely beat the Brooklyn Nets, and by doing so, they have clinched the tiebreak against Boston.
The Celtics and Knicks play each other on April 9, but New York has already won two of the three matchups so far. So if Boston wins that game but the teams still end up tied in the standings, they’d have to go to the third tiebreaker to award the second seed.
The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, which in this scenario, would be even at two. Since they're in the same division, the second tiebreakers wouldn’t apply either. That brings them to the third tiebreaker, Division won-lost percentage.
The best Boston can get to is 11-5. New York’s win gave them their 12th division victory. So now the April 9 game becomes even more important for Boston.
The Celtics are 47-23 while New York is 46-25, which makes Boston’s magic number to clinch the second seed is 12. Any combination of Boston wins and New York losses totalling 12 gives Boston the second seed. This is because, theoretically, if the Knicks win all 11 of their remaining games, Boston would need to win all 12 of theirs to avoid a tie.
We can probably safely bet that New York wouldn’t win ALL of their 11 remaining games, so each loss becomes very important for Boston’s chances to stay in second. By winning on April 9, the Celtics would get the double benefit of adding a win their count while handing the Knicks a loss to theirs.
“At the end of the day, we've just got to keep playing our game,” Joe Mazzulla said of the standings watch. “Some of it is within our control, some of it's not. It's been that way most of the time I've been here. We've just got to control what you can, and continue to get better.”
New York has some tough remaining games on their schedule. They have road games in Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Houston, and Atlanta. They have home games against Boston, Toronto, and Charlotte. There are probably at least two or three losses in there for the Knicks.
But the Celtics have to face OKC again as part of the third-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, according to Tankahon.
It’s going to get close, which means the April 9 game could be the most important game left on the schedule. Winning that game might be the double-whammy that settles Boston in second and the Knicks in third. That would mean Boston getting home court if these two teams meet in the Conference Semifinals again. Obviously this all means nothing if the Celtics stumble and the Knicks catch fire, but if things keep going at the current pace, April 9 could be a huge deal for both teams.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis