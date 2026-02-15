Ron Harper Throws Shade at LeBron James Regarding Having Sons Play in NBA

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper is a legend of the game, and his legacy is now being carried on through both of his sons playing in the league.

His eldest son Ron Harper Jr. plays on the Celtics and competed in the Rising Stars and Shooting Stars competitions (the latter he played in alongside his dad) during All-Star Weekend. His younger son Dylan is competing in his rookie season for the Spurs, and he even played against his older brother in the Rising Stars game on Saturday. The younger brother was victorious in the end.

There’s been some comparison drawn between the Harpers and LeBron James and his sons. James currently plays alongside his eldest son Bronny on the Lakers as they became the first father-son duo to play on the same team. His younger son Bryce is playing college basketball at Arizona and seemingly has his sights set on the NBA, too. James made it clear for years that he wanted to play alongside his sons in the league—so, did Harper put that same pressure on his sons to compete in the NBA?

Harper gave quite the spicy response, which has since gone viral.

“I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do. Just enjoy the game,” Harper said on Saturday at All-Star Weekend.

Ron Harper on whether he envisioned his sons following his footsteps and playing in the NBA:



“I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do.”



Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper: “Yoo.” 😭



(via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/NbAqzf8zK6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 15, 2026

Harper’s two sons sat in front of him as he gave this response, and they laughed and looked a bit embarrassed.

Harper emphasized how he wanted his sons to go down the path they wanted for themselves, and it just so happened to be in the NBA like him. We’ll see if James comes back with a response.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated