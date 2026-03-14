Two Stars Off Injury Report Ahead of Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards matchup
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The Washington Wizards have become the butt of a lot of jokes around the NBA, which tends to happen when a team loses 10 in a row, 13 of 15, and lets a guy averaging 16 points for his career drop 83 points on them.
Washington is tanking and tanking hard, but they will actually be playing on of their two recently acquired stars when they take on the Celtics Saturday night.
Trae Young is not on the injury report. He has been dealing with a right knee issue and only made his debut with the Wizards on March 5 against Utah. He’s played in three of their last four games, apparently on a minutes restriction limiting him to about 20 minutes or so. Young has only played in 13 games this season.
Anthony Davis remains on the injury report. He has a finger sprain that will be reevaluated later this week. Davis has only played in 20 games this season, with his last game coming on January 8.
The Wizards will also be without Cam Whitmore (shoulder) and Kyshawn George (elbow). Sharife Cooper is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Celtics are inching back to full strength, though. Derrick White’s knee contusion doesn’t appear to be serious, and he’s listed as probable after missing the Celtics loss to the OKC Thunder. He hit the floor late in the game against San Antonio and was seen getting it stretched out by trainers, making it look like a cramp. He was later on the bench with a wrap on it before returning to finish the game.
Baylor Scheierman rolled his ankle late in the loss to OKC, and was visibly trying to work through it on the final possession. That doesn't seem serious either because he’s also listed as probable against Washington. Both Scheierman and White will likely go through their pregame routines to confirm their availability.
Jayson Tatum will return as well after getting an injury management day. He has been playing about 27 minutes per game in his return from a torn Achilles, scoring 15, 20, and 24 points. His efficiency isn’t there yet as he knocks off some significant rust, but his body and mind have responded well so far.
“It's been seamless,” Tatum said after Boston’s win over Cleveland. “I got such a great connection with most of the group. I've played with most of these guys for a long time, a bunch of high IQ players. The toughest part for me is just being on a minutes restriction. That s--t sucks, quite frankly.”
Nikola Vučević remains out for at least a couple more weeks as he recovers from surgery to fix a broken ring finger on his shooting hand.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis