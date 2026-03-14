Two Stars Off Injury Report Ahead of Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards matchup

The Washington Wizards have become the butt of a lot of jokes around the NBA, which tends to happen when a team loses 10 in a row, 13 of 15, and lets a guy averaging 16 points for his career drop 83 points on them.

Washington is tanking and tanking hard, but they will actually be playing on of their two recently acquired stars when they take on the Celtics Saturday night.

Trae Young is not on the injury report. He has been dealing with a right knee issue and only made his debut with the Wizards on March 5 against Utah. He’s played in three of their last four games, apparently on a minutes restriction limiting him to about 20 minutes or so. Young has only played in 13 games this season.

Anthony Davis remains on the injury report. He has a finger sprain that will be reevaluated later this week. Davis has only played in 20 games this season, with his last game coming on January 8.

The Wizards will also be without Cam Whitmore (shoulder) and Kyshawn George (elbow). Sharife Cooper is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The Celtics are inching back to full strength, though. Derrick White’s knee contusion doesn’t appear to be serious, and he’s listed as probable after missing the Celtics loss to the OKC Thunder. He hit the floor late in the game against San Antonio and was seen getting it stretched out by trainers, making it look like a cramp. He was later on the bench with a wrap on it before returning to finish the game.

Baylor Scheierman rolled his ankle late in the loss to OKC, and was visibly trying to work through it on the final possession. That doesn't seem serious either because he’s also listed as probable against Washington. Both Scheierman and White will likely go through their pregame routines to confirm their availability.

Jayson Tatum will return as well after getting an injury management day. He has been playing about 27 minutes per game in his return from a torn Achilles, scoring 15, 20, and 24 points. His efficiency isn’t there yet as he knocks off some significant rust, but his body and mind have responded well so far.

“It's been seamless,” Tatum said after Boston’s win over Cleveland. “I got such a great connection with most of the group. I've played with most of these guys for a long time, a bunch of high IQ players. The toughest part for me is just being on a minutes restriction. That s--t sucks, quite frankly.”