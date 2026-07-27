Where Jaylen Brown Ranks On All-Time Boston Celtics Statistical Lists

Jaylen Brown spent 10 seasons playing 674 regular season games for the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Over that time, he has amassed a lot of big statistics for the Celtics which will keep him in the conversation of all-time greats for a long time.



Here's a look at where his statistical accomplishments rank all-time.

Brown's 28.7 points per game last season tied him for the fifth-highest single-season scoring average in team history.

Player Season Scoring average Jayson Tatum 2022-23 30.1 Larry Bird 1987-88 29.9 Isaiah Thomas 2016-17 28.9 John Havlicek 1970-71 28.9 Jaylen Brown 2025-26 28.7 Larry Bird 1984-85 28.7 Larry Bird 1986-87 28.1 John Havlicek 1971-72 27.5 Jayson Tatum 2021-22 26.9 Jayson Tatum 2023-24 26.9

To go along with that, Brown's final season saw him make the sixth-most field goals per game in a single season (10.4), and take the seventh-most field goal attempts per game (21.7). However, if you equalize the minutes, Brown averaged 10.8 field goals per 36 minutes, the most in a single season in team history. He remained seventh in field goal attempts per 36 minutes at 22.7.

Moving on to the all-time rankings, Brown's totals over 10 years put him in impressive company. He finished his Celtics career as Boston's 10th all-time leading scorer.

Player Points John Havlicek 26,395 Paul Pierce 24,021 Larry Bird 21,791 Robert Parish 18,245 Kevin McHale 17,355 Bob Cousy 16,955 Sam Jones 15,411 Bill Russell 14,522 Jayson Tatum 14,132 Jaylen Brown 13,474

Brown averaged 20 points per game over his career, which is good for eighth overall.

A lot of those points came via the three-pointer. The top three in team history in three-point field goal makes and attempts are the same.

Player 3-point attempts 3-point FG Paul Pierce 4928 1823 Jayson Tatum 4324 1593 Jaylen Brown 3589 1284

Pierce, Tatum, and Brown are the only three Celtics with more than 1,000 made threes and more than 3,000 attempts. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should get to 1,000 makes this season.

Brown is seventh in total playoff points

Player Playoff Points Larry Bird 3,897 John Havlicek 3,776 Kevin McHale 3,182 Jayson Tatum 3,076 Sam Jones 2,909 Paul Pierce 2,843 Jaylen Brown 2,778 Robert Parish 2,683 Bill Russell 2,673 Tom Heinsohn 2,058

Brown is seventh all-time in steals.

Player Total Steals Paul Pierce 1,583 Larry Bird 1,556 Rajon Rondo 990 Marcus Smart 914 Robert Parish 873 Antoine Walker 828 Jaylen Brown 684 Dee Brown 675 Danny Ainge 671 Jayson Tatum 661

Brown is 42nd overall in steals per game, at 1.0.

Brown is 17th overall in total rebounds (3,700), but he's seventh overall in defensive rebounds

Player Defensive Rebounds Robert Parish 7,601 Larry Bird 7,217 Paul Pierce 5,643 Dave Cowens 4,921 Kevin McHale 4,764 Jayson Tatum 3,933 Antoine Walker 3,463 Jaylen Brown 3,013 Kevin Garnett 2,786 Al Horford 2,495

You'll notice that Bill Russell is not on this list despite his 21,620 total rebounds, which is second all-time to Wilt Chamberlain's 23,924. That's because the NBA didn't start breaking down rebounding into offensive and defensive until the 1973-74 season. So while Russell undoubtedly leads Boston in total defensive rebounds, we don't know what that number actually is, so he doesn't appear on the list.



Something similar can be said for blocks and steals, which also didn't begin as official stats until '73-74. Russell should lead the Celtics in blocks but those weren't counted in his day. He should also be somewhere at or near the top of the steals list.

Wrapping up the look at Brown's final standing after 10 seaons, here's where he lands in some other statistical categories all time.

Games Played: 15th (674)

Minutes Played: 14th (20,908)

Total FG: 11th (5,034)

Total FGA: 15th (10,533)

Total FT: 16th (2,122)

Total FTA: 16th (2,872)

Assists: 18th (1,953)

Blocks: 18th (255)

Turnovers: 6th (1,536)

Playoff Games Played: 7th (142)

Playoff Rebounds: 12th (811)

Playoff Assists: 14th (369)

Playoff Steals: T-6th (140, Dennis Johnson)