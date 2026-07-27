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Inside The Celtics

Where Jaylen Brown Ranks On All-Time Boston Celtics Statistical Lists

He spent 10 years racking up a lot of stats, so here's a look at where he ended up on Boston's all-time lists
John Karalis|
Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts towards an official during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts towards an official during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Jaylen Brown spent 10 seasons playing 674 regular season games for the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Over that time, he has amassed a lot of big statistics for the Celtics which will keep him in the conversation of all-time greats for a long time.

Here's a look at where his statistical accomplishments rank all-time.

Brown's 28.7 points per game last season tied him for the fifth-highest single-season scoring average in team history.

Player

Season

Scoring average

Jayson Tatum

2022-23

30.1

Larry Bird

1987-88

29.9

Isaiah Thomas

2016-17

28.9

John Havlicek

1970-71

28.9

Jaylen Brown

2025-26

28.7

Larry Bird

1984-85

28.7

Larry Bird

1986-87

28.1

John Havlicek

1971-72

27.5

Jayson Tatum

2021-22

26.9

Jayson Tatum

2023-24

26.9

To go along with that, Brown's final season saw him make the sixth-most field goals per game in a single season (10.4), and take the seventh-most field goal attempts per game (21.7). However, if you equalize the minutes, Brown averaged 10.8 field goals per 36 minutes, the most in a single season in team history. He remained seventh in field goal attempts per 36 minutes at 22.7.

Moving on to the all-time rankings, Brown's totals over 10 years put him in impressive company. He finished his Celtics career as Boston's 10th all-time leading scorer.

Player

Points

John Havlicek

26,395

Paul Pierce

24,021

Larry Bird

21,791

Robert Parish

18,245

Kevin McHale

17,355

Bob Cousy

16,955

Sam Jones

15,411

Bill Russell

14,522

Jayson Tatum

14,132

Jaylen Brown

13,474

Brown averaged 20 points per game over his career, which is good for eighth overall.

A lot of those points came via the three-pointer. The top three in team history in three-point field goal makes and attempts are the same.

Player

3-point attempts

3-point FG

Paul Pierce

4928

1823

Jayson Tatum

4324

1593

Jaylen Brown

3589

1284

Pierce, Tatum, and Brown are the only three Celtics with more than 1,000 made threes and more than 3,000 attempts. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should get to 1,000 makes this season.

Brown is seventh in total playoff points

Player

Playoff Points

Larry Bird

3,897

John Havlicek

3,776

Kevin McHale

3,182

Jayson Tatum

3,076

Sam Jones

2,909

Paul Pierce

2,843

Jaylen Brown

2,778

Robert Parish

2,683

Bill Russell

2,673

Tom Heinsohn

2,058

Brown is seventh all-time in steals.

Player

Total Steals

Paul Pierce

1,583

Larry Bird

1,556

Rajon Rondo

990

Marcus Smart

914

Robert Parish

873

Antoine Walker

828

Jaylen Brown

684

Dee Brown

675

Danny Ainge

671

Jayson Tatum

661

Brown is 42nd overall in steals per game, at 1.0.

Brown is 17th overall in total rebounds (3,700), but he's seventh overall in defensive rebounds

Player

Defensive Rebounds

Robert Parish

7,601

Larry Bird

7,217

Paul Pierce

5,643

Dave Cowens

4,921

Kevin McHale

4,764

Jayson Tatum

3,933

Antoine Walker

3,463

Jaylen Brown

3,013

Kevin Garnett

2,786

Al Horford

2,495

You'll notice that Bill Russell is not on this list despite his 21,620 total rebounds, which is second all-time to Wilt Chamberlain's 23,924. That's because the NBA didn't start breaking down rebounding into offensive and defensive until the 1973-74 season. So while Russell undoubtedly leads Boston in total defensive rebounds, we don't know what that number actually is, so he doesn't appear on the list.

Something similar can be said for blocks and steals, which also didn't begin as official stats until '73-74. Russell should lead the Celtics in blocks but those weren't counted in his day. He should also be somewhere at or near the top of the steals list.

Wrapping up the look at Brown's final standing after 10 seaons, here's where he lands in some other statistical categories all time.

Games Played: 15th (674)
Minutes Played: 14th (20,908)
Total FG: 11th (5,034)
Total FGA: 15th (10,533)
Total FT: 16th (2,122)
Total FTA: 16th (2,872)
Assists: 18th (1,953)
Blocks: 18th (255)
Turnovers: 6th (1,536)
Playoff Games Played: 7th (142)
Playoff Rebounds: 12th (811)
Playoff Assists: 14th (369)
Playoff Steals: T-6th (140, Dennis Johnson)

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John Karalis
JOHN KARALIS

John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.

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