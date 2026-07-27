Where Jaylen Brown Ranks On All-Time Boston Celtics Statistical Lists
In this story:
Jaylen Brown spent 10 seasons playing 674 regular season games for the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Over that time, he has amassed a lot of big statistics for the Celtics which will keep him in the conversation of all-time greats for a long time.
Here's a look at where his statistical accomplishments rank all-time.
Brown's 28.7 points per game last season tied him for the fifth-highest single-season scoring average in team history.
Player
Season
Scoring average
Jayson Tatum
2022-23
30.1
Larry Bird
1987-88
29.9
Isaiah Thomas
2016-17
28.9
John Havlicek
1970-71
28.9
Jaylen Brown
2025-26
28.7
Larry Bird
1984-85
28.7
Larry Bird
1986-87
28.1
John Havlicek
1971-72
27.5
Jayson Tatum
2021-22
26.9
Jayson Tatum
2023-24
26.9
To go along with that, Brown's final season saw him make the sixth-most field goals per game in a single season (10.4), and take the seventh-most field goal attempts per game (21.7). However, if you equalize the minutes, Brown averaged 10.8 field goals per 36 minutes, the most in a single season in team history. He remained seventh in field goal attempts per 36 minutes at 22.7.
Moving on to the all-time rankings, Brown's totals over 10 years put him in impressive company. He finished his Celtics career as Boston's 10th all-time leading scorer.
Player
Points
John Havlicek
26,395
Paul Pierce
24,021
Larry Bird
21,791
Robert Parish
18,245
Kevin McHale
17,355
Bob Cousy
16,955
Sam Jones
15,411
Bill Russell
14,522
Jayson Tatum
14,132
Jaylen Brown
13,474
Brown averaged 20 points per game over his career, which is good for eighth overall.
A lot of those points came via the three-pointer. The top three in team history in three-point field goal makes and attempts are the same.
Player
3-point attempts
3-point FG
Paul Pierce
4928
1823
Jayson Tatum
4324
1593
Jaylen Brown
3589
1284
Pierce, Tatum, and Brown are the only three Celtics with more than 1,000 made threes and more than 3,000 attempts. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should get to 1,000 makes this season.
Brown is seventh in total playoff points
Player
Playoff Points
Larry Bird
3,897
John Havlicek
3,776
Kevin McHale
3,182
Jayson Tatum
3,076
Sam Jones
2,909
Paul Pierce
2,843
Jaylen Brown
2,778
Robert Parish
2,683
Bill Russell
2,673
Tom Heinsohn
2,058
Brown is seventh all-time in steals.
Player
Total Steals
Paul Pierce
1,583
Larry Bird
1,556
Rajon Rondo
990
Marcus Smart
914
Robert Parish
873
Antoine Walker
828
Jaylen Brown
684
Dee Brown
675
Danny Ainge
671
Jayson Tatum
661
Brown is 42nd overall in steals per game, at 1.0.
Brown is 17th overall in total rebounds (3,700), but he's seventh overall in defensive rebounds
Player
Defensive Rebounds
Robert Parish
7,601
Larry Bird
7,217
Paul Pierce
5,643
Dave Cowens
4,921
Kevin McHale
4,764
Jayson Tatum
3,933
Antoine Walker
3,463
Jaylen Brown
3,013
Kevin Garnett
2,786
Al Horford
2,495
You'll notice that Bill Russell is not on this list despite his 21,620 total rebounds, which is second all-time to Wilt Chamberlain's 23,924. That's because the NBA didn't start breaking down rebounding into offensive and defensive until the 1973-74 season. So while Russell undoubtedly leads Boston in total defensive rebounds, we don't know what that number actually is, so he doesn't appear on the list.
Something similar can be said for blocks and steals, which also didn't begin as official stats until '73-74. Russell should lead the Celtics in blocks but those weren't counted in his day. He should also be somewhere at or near the top of the steals list.
Wrapping up the look at Brown's final standing after 10 seaons, here's where he lands in some other statistical categories all time.
Games Played: 15th (674)
Minutes Played: 14th (20,908)
Total FG: 11th (5,034)
Total FGA: 15th (10,533)
Total FT: 16th (2,122)
Total FTA: 16th (2,872)
Assists: 18th (1,953)
Blocks: 18th (255)
Turnovers: 6th (1,536)
Playoff Games Played: 7th (142)
Playoff Rebounds: 12th (811)
Playoff Assists: 14th (369)
Playoff Steals: T-6th (140, Dennis Johnson)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis