As Grant Williams Returns, Malcolm Brogdon's Status Uncertain for Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game

With Grant Williams serving a one-game suspension for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official," Joe Mazzulla was forced to get creative in Friday's battle with the Cavaliers.

To combat Cleveland's size in a frontcourt featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Mazzulla paired Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the backcourt. That allowed him to create combinations up front that partnered multiple members from the quintet of Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh, and Sam Hauser.

Those amalgamations worked effectively enough to persuade J.B. Bickerstaff to downsize. The Celtics then followed suit, again showing off their versatility, deploying smaller lineups, including a unit with Smart, Brogdon, Brown, Tatum, and Horford, that helped Boston take a 75-62 lead into halftime against a defense that ranked second in the NBA entering Friday's tilt.

However, a sloppy second half where the Celtics' focus wandered resulted in turnovers, defensive breakdowns and surrendering 14 second-chance points in total, and coming up short for the second-straight game. It's a loss that puts more pressure on Boston to protect the parquet in Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.

Getting Williams back helps, creating even more options for Mazzulla, who can reliably ask the fourth-year forward to slide up or down a position defensively.

But the Celtics might be without sixth man Malcolm Brogdon on Sunday. After registering nine points and five assists in 22:16 against Cleveland, Ahead of Boston's game against Washington, Brogdon showed up on the injury report because of right low back stiffness. He's listed as questionable to play.

Inside The Celtics will provide updates on Brogdon's status as they arrive, leading up to the start of Sunday's game, which tips off at 6:00 pm EST.