Ben Simmons Ruled Out for Game 4

Ben Simmons was targeting Game 4 to make his season debut, but between his back injury and the Nets being down 3-0, it appears unlikely he'll play in this series.

The Nets have officially ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4. The three-time All-Star had reportedly targeted Monday to make his season debut, but with Brooklyn being down 3-0 in the series, the incentive for Simmons to suit up has dwindled.

Earlier on Sunday, when asked about the prospect of Simmons playing in Game 4, Steve Nash responded: "I have no idea. I think it just really depends hour to hour how he improves and where he's at."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that after yesterday's on-court workout, Simmons woke up Sunday dealing with back soreness. Ultimately, he and the Nets decided it's best not to play him in what might be the final game of this series.

Given the laundry list of issues Simmons is sorting through, as detailed on Inside The Celtics earlier this week, his return may have proven more beneficial to the Celtics. That's not to dismiss the idea of him playing in this series if the Nets extend it.

But the challenges for Simmons go beyond his back injury; they include the Celtics' familiarity with him and go back to the infamous ending to his tenure with the Sixers. Simmons did not attempt a field goal in the fourth quarter of the last four games of Philadelphia's second-round series against the Hawks, including passing up a layup in the waning stages of Game 7's loss.

The best version of Simmons might be the missing ingredient that elevates the Nets into NBA champions, or at least could have before they went down 3-0. But if he suits up, an unlikely prospect, he may represent another defensive liability the Celtics can help off of to make life difficult for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

