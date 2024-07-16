Here's What Stood Out in Celtics Summer League Win Over Lakers
After a disappointing result in their first Summer League game, the Boston Celtics bounced back in a big way with a 88-74 win over the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.
The victory was an impressive one, considering that Boston got the job done without Jaden Springer, who shined in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat.
Springer's absence opened the door for his teammates to step up -- and they did. Both returning veterans and incoming rookies shined in what was ultimately a dominant win over the Lakers.
Here's what stood out at the Thomas & Mack Center in Monday's nightcap.
Neemias Queta:
Los Angeles simply had no answer for the Portuguese big man right from the tip off in this one. Queta was the strongest player on the floor and it was evident. He used his size, did a tremendous job as the roll man on offense, and displayed great touch around the rim. The former Utah State star logged a team-high 20 points on 7-10 from the field, to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
On the other end of the floor, he was just as impactful. On top of rejecting a trio of Lakers shots, Queta used his strength to make things difficult for anyone who decided to attack the paint for the purple and gold.
The 25-year-old told reporters that Al Horford has given him tremendous advice on becoming a better defender.
“Al’s been really good for me in terms of explaining all the stuff that they want me to do as a big fella and being versatile defensively," said the big man.
He added that he hopes that his play and continued improvement can create headaches for head coach Joe Mazzulla when he's building out his rotations next season.
Drew Peterson:
Monday was an excellent bounce-back game for the six-foot-nine wing. After missing all four of his long-range attempts against the Heat, Peterson found his stroke.
Instead of four misses, it was four makes in this one, including two in the fourth quarter. He remained poised in the big moments, helping the Cs kill L.A.'s momentum multiple times.
"The biggest thing is adding size and being a knockdown shooter," He said of things he's working towards. "Then filling it with the rest of the things I can do on the floor -- passing, rebounding, stuff like that."
Peterson took advantage of the chance to showcase other layers of his game. With Springer sidelined, he served as a primary ballhandler for stretches, while JD Davison got some rest. He logged three assists on the night to accompany his 12 points.
The former USC standout hit the glass as well. He ripped down five boards to help close out good defensive possessions.
Jordan Walsh:
Monday was far kinder to last season's Celtics draft pick than Saturday, where he played a game that he said he hopes to never think of again in the Summer League opener. While his three-point shooting wasn't quite where he would've hoped, Walsh remained poised and didn't let it affect the rest of his game.
His body language was far better and the young wing brought the defense. He was tasked with guarding multiple scorers, including Lakers' draft pick Dalton Knecht, and took care of business. Walsh even piled up defensive stats, tallying three steals and a block in the win.
Even though he missed all five of his long-range attempts, the former Arkansas forward still managed to find ways to score. Whether he was cutting without the ball to get looks at the rim, or using his body to create space for a fadeaway, Walsh looked comfortable from inside the arc and finished the night with nine points.
JD Davison:
Boston's third-year guard didn't quite play at the same level as he did Saturday, but was solid nonetheless.
He saw an increased playmaking responsibility as the lone guard in the starting lineup. It was a role he took on all season with the Maine Celtics and looked just fine doing so Monday. Davison totaled seven assists on the night, including some nice dishes to Queta.
The 21-year-old continued what may be the most exciting trend so far here in Vegas -- drilling threes. He sank all three of his looks on Saturday, then made two-of-five against the Lakers to bring his summer three-point percentage to 62.5%.
He'll be able to keep the hot streak going on Wednesday, when the Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 p.m. ET.