Jaden Springer Shows Out in Celtics Summer League Opener, Feels Ready for Bigger Role
Celtics fans got their first look at the team's summer squad on Saturday, as Boston came up short in a 119-114 loss to the Miami Heat. Though the result didn't go quite the way the Cs had hoped, there were a lot of positives to take away from the defeat -- one of which was Jaden Springer.
Springer finished the day with a team-high 23 points on 8-15 shooting, including 3-6 from deep. The Cs relied on him quite a bit in the second half, as the 21-year-old became the focal point of the offense. It was a role that he played quite nicely, as he posted 14 of his points after the half.
Scoring wasn't the only thing that Springer did well against Miami. He also managed to set his teammates up six times without turning the ball over at all. In a game where his usage was so high, it was impressive to see the young guard play so efficiently.
Springer credited the team's coaching staff for continuously working with him and helping him improve as a decision maker, saying, "they make the game easier" for him.
He was able to do all of that while defending like a mad man. Springer took on every defensive assingment that came his way, and made things extremely difficult for the Heat. He even picked the pocket of second-year forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. at a crucial part of the game.
This was one of the first times that fans got an extended look at Springer in a Celtics uniform. Since he joined the team at the trade deadline, he hasn't really played more than a few minutes at a time. He looked more than comfortable being the leader on the floor Saturday, and says he'll be ready when his number is called in the upcoming season.
“Right now, I feel pretty ready," Springer told reporters after the loss. "Being able to watch the guys since I came here, I feel like I learned a lot… being able to fill any role they need me to, I feel like I can go there and help the team.”
Though Boston's guard rotation is one of the best in the NBA, with All-Defensive guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as starters, and then Payton Pritchard coming off of the bench, Springer could serve as a nice piece in the fall. Both Holiday and White are playing for Team USA in the Olympics and will be coming off of a long 11 months of basketball by the time training camp starts in September.
If Springer is able to knock down threes at the rate that he did on Saturday, then he could fill in if either of those two needs a day off.