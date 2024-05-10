Brad Stevens on Celtics Extending Derrick White: 'Doesn't Feel Like Brain Surgery'
Since joining the team in 2022, Derrick White has become a key element of the Boston Celtics’ lineup. This season, White is averaging a career-high 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.
White’s current four-year, $70 million contract is set to expire at the end of next season. With long-term commitments to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, all earning over $28 million annually, the salary cap may pose a challenge to Boston’s front office.
As captured by NBC Sports Boston, Brad Stevens is interested in giving White a contract extension.
"We'd love to have Derrick as long as we can have Derrick. I haven't been in this job long, but that one doesn't feel like brain surgery to me."
The reigning NBA Executive of the Year has noticed that White’s confidence has improved throughout his time in Boston.
"If we can keep Derrick White around here, that's probably a good idea. I think the biggest thing is when you look at the difference from when he first got here -- and he was great when he first got here, as far as connecting the group -- it's just his confidence."
Stevens also cited White’s play-making during Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat.
"What was kind of overshadowed last year towards the end of our season, when we had some ups and downs in the playoffs, was how good [White] was. Especially in that Miami series late, he gave us a chance there in Game 7 late in that third quarter comeback, he had that huge play in Game 6, so it's not a huge surprise to me that a guy who keeps ascending with all of his great characteristics would take advantage and really take off."