Brad Stevens Shares His Approach to the Trade Deadline, Assesses State of the Celtics

In his weekly appearance on Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, discussed a range of topics regarding his approach to the trade deadline on Feb. 10 and his assessment of the state of the team.

When the hosts asked Stevens about balancing the Celtics' performance the last two years compared to their recent play, winning ten of their last 14 games, he offered the following insight.

"Every decision we make has to be focused on, does that decision give us the best chance at the next banner; that ultimately is the call. It's not as focused on how your team is necessarily playing in the moment. It's focused on what is the best thing to be able to be in the mix and then hang the next banner.

"Since we started last year, we were 36-36. That season didn't even start until Christmas. And so it's been 13 months where it's been inconsistent from a results standpoint. I think the hardest part of that 13 months has been evaluating through this Covid timeframe."

Stevens went on to say, "I've got a good idea of what we can be when we're at our best. We thought that we would shoot it a little bit better heading into the season, and that's kind of born out over the last 18 games; I think we're eighth or ninth in the league since the start of the new year shooting threes. And I knew that we'd be great defensively if we all were connected and on a string."

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics' president of basketball operations also shared his enthusiasm for the impact some recent adjustments Ime Udoka has made defensively have helped Boston play up to its potential on that end.

"Probably the most encouraging thing as I watch our team recently, and Ime's done a really good job schematically with the defense, and I think some tweaks to some matchups and where we put Rob so that he can be a roamer and a protector at the rim, more than a guy that's necessarily always exactly in the play have been really helpful.

"As a result, we've got a bunch of guys flying around and really guarding at a uniquely high level. I've had a lot of good teams here defensively, but this group has a chance to be unique to even those teams. I'm excited about that. So you look at it, and you say, ok, we're getting pretty good in the area where we can separate ourselves, which is on that end of the floor."

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding the offense, Stevens said: "The shooting, water's finding its level a little bit shooting-wise. At the start of the year, it was really tough. But our bench has shot well all season, especially (Dennis) Schroder, (Josh) Richardson, and (Grant) Williams.

"... ultimately, I think that we'll continue to improve, but as far as assessing the team at the trade deadline, I think it's more about what's the best thing for us to give us our next best chance to win at the level we want to win at."

When asked whether this roster is good enough to win a championship, Stevens tackled the question in the following manner.

"The best way to answer it is I think we can go into every game, especially when we're full like we are, we should know that if we do our jobs really well, we play really hard, and we share the ball, that we have a really good chance at being successful; and I think that's the way you look at it.

"Everyone else can talk about the end in mind, and certainly that should drive all of our decisions in the big picture, and that's what we have to make these calls on around the trade deadline."

Given that he's spent nearly his entire professional career as a coach, the first-year president of basketball operations isn't about to lose perspective on the importance of trying to win the next game on the schedule while also focusing on the ultimate goal.

"But as far as when you're playing and coaching and the goal of winning and how you win, you just focus on that task that night; so that's where I would say, I do think that let's just say we were fortunate enough to ride a good wave, get into the playoffs, and play against anybody, I think that we would be a really tough team to beat when we're playing the right way."

Stevens then addressed whether he believes the Celtics' defense can carry them to the league's top tier, and ultimately, banner 18.

"You need to be able to do both at the higher level. We've got to improve offensively to get to the level where you're in the mix. I think that that's real. I think that some of that can be done internally...generally, in the big picture, it's pretty rare that you don't have a top-five offense and defense and have a chance. Right now, our defense is at that level, and our offense is not."

Lastly, Stevens shed light on what he believes this team needs at the trade deadline.

"I'm looking at the big picture. What is our next best chance of winning a championship?...every team could use unbelievable players. Those guys are hard to get. Those guys are very, very, very, very slow to move. And so, you've got to do your best to find great fits that accentuate those guys (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) on both ends of the court."

