Celtics Add a Starter and Rotation Member to Their Injury Report; Hornets' Gordon Hayward Doesn't Make the Trip

The Celtics (27-25), who are ninth in the East, host the Hornets (28-23), who are in seventh in the conference standings, on Wednesday at 7:30 P.M. ET.

A day after Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier, two staples of the Celtics' injury report, were the only players listed on there, they now have company in Robert Williams and Dennis Schroder.

The first mention that Williams is dealing with a sprained right big toe came on the heels of their New Year's Eve win over the Phoenix Suns. However, he only missed the next game, an overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

As for Schroder, though he wasn't on Tuesday's injury report, he was on there Monday in advance of Boston hosting the Miami Heat.

Regarding Wednesday's opposition, former Celtic Gordon Hayward did not make the trip to Boston. The Hornets announced Tuesday Hayward's no longer in health and safety protocols, but he needs time to work on his conditioning.

Charlotte also lists Jalen McDaniels as out for Wednesday's game due to a left ankle sprain. Kelly Oubre, who helped the Hornets beat the Celtics in their previous matchup, scoring 18 points off the bench, is also dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he's probable to play.

At 28-23, the Hornets are seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 27-25, and they're in ninth. Neither team has successfully defended home court against the other this season, and there's one more matchup in Charlotte left after Wednesday's contest in Boston.

Tip-off at TD Garden is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

