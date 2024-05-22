Inside The Celtics

Celtics Center Upgraded to Questionable for Game 2 vs. Pacers

Bobby Krivitsky

Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (26) looks on.
Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (26) looks on. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics parlayed Jaylen Brown's heroics at the end of regulation into a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Al Horford registered 15 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in 40 minutes in Boston's 133-128 overtime victory. In the seven games Kristaps Porzingis has been inactive, the former Florida Gator is averaging 31.5 minutes.

The hosts have already ruled out Porzingis for Thursday's matchup. But before Tuesday's series opener, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shined light on when the former All-Star might return to the lineup.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they may have Xavier Tillman Sr. back for Game 2 against Indiana. The former Michigan State standout missed Tuesday's tilt for personal reasons. Boston lists him as questionable on its latest injury report.

While his return could help lighten Horford's workload, another option that could accomplish that is playing Jayson Tatum at center. It's a possibility Joe Mazzulla addressed on Wednesday at the Auerbach Center. 

The Celtics would be wise to limit how long they play the five-time All-Star at the pivot and how much they turn to it, but it's easy to see the positives in deploying Tatum at the five against a Pacers opponent that relentlessly pushes the pace but also deploys a traditional modern NBA center in Myles Turner.

As for the visitors, Indiana's injury report remains the same as the series opener. The Pacers are without their top scoring option off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin, inactive since March because of a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. Fortunately for them, no one else is listed.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:00 EST on Thursday night at TD Garden.

