Celtics' Chief Rivals Agree to Trade as Season Nears
The 2024-25 NBA season starts in Boston with a rivalry clash between the Celtics and Knicks on Oct. 22. Before tip-off at TD Garden, the league's reigning champions will receive their rings and raise Banner 18 to the rafters high above the parquet.
As teams apply the finishing touches on their roster before the upcoming campaign commences, New York has agreed to a trade with the Celtics' other chief rival, the Lakers.
The two franchises executed a G League deal to send the Returning Player Rights to Damion Baugh to the Westchester Knicks. The South Bay Lakers acquired the Returning Player Rights to Joe Wieskamp and Westchester's 2025 NBA G League Draft first-round pick (via the Iowa Wolves).
Baugh, 24, appeared in 37 games, including ten starts, with the South Bay Lakers during the 2023-24 NBA G League season. The six-foot-four guard averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest in 27.4 minutes of floor time.
Baugh suited up for the Knicks at Summer League in Las Vegas, where he produced 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per matchup while playing 22.0 minutes per contest across five tilts in Sin City.
After starring at Iowa, where he was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, the Spurs made Wieskamp the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.
The six-foot-six wing most recently played for the Maine Celtics, who he helped reach the G League Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Wieskamp, 25, appeared in 44 showcase and regular season games, including 13 starts, for Maine and the Texas Legends during the 2023-24 season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.9 minutes. He started all five playoff tilts for the Celtics in the 2024 G League Playoffs, generating 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 27.8 minutes.