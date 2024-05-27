Celtics' Game 3 Hero Questionable for Monday's Matchup vs. Pacers
The Boston Celtics are on the precipice of their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
That comes courtesy of Jayson Tatum becoming the first player in league history to register at least 35 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and a steal.
There was also Al Horford's burying seven threes, the most in the playoffs by someone at least 37 years old. His 23 points included a clutch corner triple, pulling Boston within two with 1:12 left.
That set the stage for Jrue Holiday attacking downhill for a layup through contact and a free throw that gave the visitors a 112-111 lead that he protected by stonewalling an Andrew Nembhard drive and coming up with a steal that helped seal the game and stake the Celtics to a commanding 3-0 series lead.
A day after his heroics at the end of Boston's 114-111 win, Holiday, who played through a non-Covid illness that kept him from shootaround and had him warming in a sweatshirt pregame, is initially listed as questionable for the second straight tilt.
The Celtics have already ruled out Kristaps Porzingis as he works his way back from a soleus strain in his right calf.
Luke Kornet, who missed Game 3 due to a left wrist sprain that he suffered in the first quarter of Game 2 is questionable for Monday's matchup.
Game 4 will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
