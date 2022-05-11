Celtics Prepared for Pivotal Game 5 vs. Bucks: 'There's a heightened focus, and we're ready to go'

Just as a win in Game 4 was crucial, sparing the Celtics from coming home on the brink of elimination, so is defending the TD Garden parquet to avoid facing the same prospect but in Milwaukee.

When discussing his team's mindset following Wednesday's shootaround, Jaylen Brown stated: "Come out, execute, defend, and be physical, " adding, "protect home court."

Derrick White, who contributed 11 points on 4/6 shooting and played outstanding defense in Boston's 116-108 victory Monday, expressed: "It's a huge game. Game 5 at home. It's something you want to go out and take advantage of." White went on to say, "there's a heightened focus, and we're ready to go."

Brown, who scored 18 points but dealt with foul trouble in Game 4, also discussed the challenge of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose drives to the rim resemble a fullback plowing his way upfield, a la former Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro, Mike Alstott.

"For someone who initiates the contact, we feel like we should be able to initiate contact on the defensive end as well," Brown conveyed. He also stressed the importance of the Celtics staying disciplined and acknowledges the difficulty of officiating last year's Finals MVP.

When asked where the physicality of this series ranks among those he's been a part of, Brown answered: "It's right up there with the best of them. Very physical from Game 1 to now," going on to say, "that's not for everybody. You've got to come in, game in and game out, and be ready to fight."

Both teams have gone into the other's building and earned a win on the road this series. But one of the benefits to the Celtics not resting their regular rotation players in their regular season finale against the Grizzlies is it gave them home-court advantage in this round. That means Boston hosts Wednesday's matchup, and Game 7, if necessary.

Speaking on what it's like having home playoff games at TD Garden, White said: "It's been great. I mean, I love playing there," adding: "the atmosphere is crazy. When we go on a big run, you can feel the chills throughout the whole building."

