Celtics Provide Updates on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams

In advance of Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as doubtful for Boston's final game before the All-Star break.

Smart sprained his right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's 48-point win against the Sixers. After Danny Green missed a three, Smart stepped on Joel Embiid's foot when he was going in for a transition layup, and he rolled his ankle. After a brief break in the game, Smart stayed in to take two free throws, but he then subbed out and was ruled out shortly after that.

As for Williams, the tightness in his right calf kept him out of Tuesday's victory in Philadelphia. He's been on the injury report with a sprained right big toe a couple of times during Boston's six-week surge up the standings, but this is the first time in this stretch he's appeared on there due to calf tightness.

If both sit out Wednesday's matchup as expected, the Celtics will turn to the following players to round out the top eight of their rotation: Daniel Theis, who had five points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 20 minutes in his first game back with Boston, Aaron Nesmith, who had a career-high 18 points on Tuesday, and Payton Pritchard. If Ime Udoka wants to expand his rotation further, Sam Hauser will likely be the next man up.

Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Pistons tips off at 7:30 EST at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

