Celtics Sign Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-Day Deals

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics plan to sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts. Boston had to sign at least two players to standard contracts by Feb. 24.

Martin, who went undrafted out of Butler, played 31 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a rookie in 2019-20. He latched on with the Indiana Pacers for 35 games the next season. He was with them for 27 this season, averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds in 16.4 minutes of floor time.

The Pacers waived Martin on Jan. 6 before his contract became guaranteed. For his career, he's producing 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.

As for Fitts, the six-foot-eight forward is familiar with New England from his time in high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Last season was Fitts' first in the NBA, playing three games with the Los Angeles Clippers. He participated in seven for the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

Keep in mind these are 10-day deals that allow the Celtics to meet the minimum of 14 players signed to standard contracts. They had to get there by Feb. 24, but they can continue canvassing the buyout market, among other avenues, to round out their rotation before the playoffs.

Keep in mind players must get waived by Mar. 1 to remain eligible for the postseason.

