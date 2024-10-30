Celtics Star in the Spotlight in Season 2 of Starting 5 on Netflix
The cast for season two of the NBA documentary series Starting 5 on Netflix has been announced, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Season two will feature Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics wing and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown.
The first season of Starting 5 followed Jayson Tatum throughout the Celtics' run to Banner 18. According to Boston Celtics on SI's Bobby Krivitsky, Netflix approached Tatum about being the star of season two.
Believing that the Celtics had something special brewing, and a great opportunity to win a championship, Tatum wanted to be in the first season.
Season one of Starting 5 also followed Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings throughout the 2023-24 campaign.
The second season’s release date is yet to be announced, but one could argue that season two will star an even more illustrious cast than the first season of the hit show on Netflix.
After an all-access view of Jayson Tatum's 2023-24 campaign as he broke through to his first NBA title, Celtics fans will now get to enjoy that same experience with their other superstar.
Basketball fans will also get to follow another star-studded cast that includes two of the greatest scorers and players the NBA has ever seen in Durant and Harden. Plus, two of the game’s rising superstars in Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton.
While one can debate which cast is better, fans can agree that both seasons are loaded with multiple generations of NBA star power.