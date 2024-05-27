Celtics Starter Upgraded to Available for Game 4 vs. Pacers
As the Boston Celtics attempt to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years, they've received welcome news on the health front ahead of Game 4 against the Pacers.
Jrue Holiday, the hero of Saturday's 114-111 win, will again play through the non-Covid illness he's dealing with.
The two-time All-Star swung the outcome of Game 3 by attacking downhill for an old-school three-point play that put the visitors ahead by one with less than 40 seconds left before stonewalling an Andrew Nembhard drive, coming up with a steal that helped seal a victory that gave Boston a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics also welcome back Luke Kornet for Monday's matchup. He exited the first quarter of Game 2 due to a left wrist sprain that sidelined him for Saturday's win.
They have already ruled out Kristaps Porzingis. However, during a sit-down interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Payton Pritchard provided an encouraging update on his rehab from a soleus strain in his right calf.
Monday night's Game 4 between the Celtics and Pacers will tip off at 8:00 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
