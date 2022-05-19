Celtics Upgrade Al Horford to Questionable Ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat

As Game 2 between the Celtics and Heat approaches, Boston has upgraded Al Horford's status from doubtful to probable.

Horford entered health and safety protocols on Tuesday, forcing him to miss the series opener. Thursday, Ime Udoka said of Horford: "He was not feeling ill. Like I said the other day, he's feeling fine, and it was something that was unexpected."

An Antigen test may show Horford has a low enough viral load that he’s allowed to play in Game 2.

While Robert Williams had the most consistent game of any Celtic in the series opener, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes, getting Horford back would go a long way towards splitting the first two games in South Beach.

In the second half of Boston's loss on Tuesday, they had only five assists, registering one in the third frame. In that same quarter, Miami turned four offensive rebounds into nine points, helping the Heat outscore their guests 39-14 in the period. Along with Horford's facilitating and contributions towards limiting how frequently Miami extends possessions, he's also a calming presence and veteran leader, something the Celtics sorely missed in Game 1.

