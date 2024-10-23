Celtics Share What Went Through Their Minds While Receiving Championship Rings
Before the 2024-25 NBA season kicked off with a rivalry clash that quickly proved uncompetitive, the Celtics put a bow on last season's 80-win campaign.
From Bob Cousy to Cedric Maxwell, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, generations of franchise legends were on hand as this iteration of the Celtics experienced an unparalleled thrill they lived while playing for the game's original monarchy: raising a championship banner to the rafters in Boston.
Before doing so, a montage played on the TD Garden jumbotron, documenting the highs and lows of an unrelenting pursuit to the NBA summit, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
That includes the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as the Celtics reconfigured their core to complete their journey back to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
As the players received their championship rings one by one, a well-deserved moment in the spotlight, the last three individuals called were Tatum, Brown, and Al Horford, the remaining stalwarts from the trek to Banner 18.
"As best as I could, stay in the moment. [I] tried to really enjoy that moment," said Horford. "It was very special. But in that moment with the three of us, it's one of those that -- your turn is coming, you're gonna get the ring, but it's really celebrating, celebrating everybody, celebrating what we did."
"It's something I've been dreaming about for a very, very long time," said Tatum. "A moment that I've looked forward to since I've gotten to the league, and a moment that -- before we won, I've been very, very close to winning a championship and falling short.
"So, to finally get over that hump, and finally, be a part of [an] opening night ring ceremony, something I've watched every year since I was a kid, it was a wild moment. I'm a part of it. I'm a part of history, and it was worth the wait."
While no one's reaction rivaled the tears that poured down Pierce's face when he finally got his championship ring, it was evident that players were trying not to overindulge in the emotions that swelled in that moment.
When Tatum took the mic to address the crowd, he fought off tears while feeding off a frenzied crowd. The roar from the TD Garden faithful persuaded him to ditch the speech he planned for a simple message from the heart.
One he capped with a pointed message: "Let's do it again!"
"I know we're not supposed to talk about repeating, but the fans are so excited — [bleep] it, let's do it again," said Tatum post-game after becoming the first player in franchise history to register at least 36 points and ten assists while shooting 75 percent from the field, per NBC Sports Boston's stats guru, Dick Lipe.
Tatum produced a stat line of 37 points and ten assists, pacing all participants in both categories, four rebounds, one steal, and a block, helping guide his team to a 132-109 win.
"What an incredible night. The aura in the arena was amazing," voiced Jaylen Brown after generating 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's victory.
"Having the legendary Celtics in the building: Bob Cousy, KG, Paul, Cedric Maxwell, all the guys who have won, and it's almost like they were passing the torch," continued Brown.
"I was fighting them back at the start of the game. It was amazing. This is what we set out [on] the journey to do. This is what [I said] my rookie year when I got drafted. I said I would go to war for this city, and it's great to watch that banner get raised."
The longest-tenured Celtic on the roster, a torch passed from Marcus Smart, also shared what went through his mind as he received his ring.
"That ring, it's just an object, right? But it's everything," expressed Brown. "The emotions, the heartbreak, the embarrassment, the work, the drive, the dedication, that's what that ring represents. All of that is what you feel when you hold something up. So, for me, that's what was going through my mind, and it was an amazing feeling."
"I just thought that was a moment, a way for me to express myself," said Joe Mazzulla, who kissed the hardwood upon hearing his name called to receive his ring.
"The parquet is -- that's where there's blood, sweat, and tears of the greats. That was a way to express the passion and gratitude that I have for our team, the people that came before, and what it means to be a Celtic. There is no place better than this city."
As for the extravagant nature of the ring, which includes 18 emerald cut diamonds, Horford, who dislocated the finger that it goes on during the playoffs and was still dealing with the swelling when he got measured for it, shared: "I got it way bigger than it's supposed to be. Right now, I can't even wear it because my finger -- the swelling came down on it, and it's huge.
"I kept talking to KP and the guys and was like, 'Man, this thing is just enormous.' It's pretty cool. I kept looking at the size of the ring and the detail on it, and they really did a great job with it."
But as the Celtics' emphatic victory over the Knicks, widely considered their primary external threat in the Eastern Conference, captured, this team is locked in on the opportunity in front of them.
"We're moving forward, and we understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and we have to cherish it," said Horford.
Celebrating last season by carrying out the execution, toughness, and togetherness that made Tuesday night possible was a demonstration of maturity from a group that understands their identity and won't lose sight of what made them successful a season ago but won't get caught up in the past either.