Derrick White Opens Up about Latest Accolade: 'What It's All About'
Derrick White's summer included an NBA championship and celebrating his 30th birthday. He also signed a lucrative contract extension and won an Olympic gold medal. As the start of the upcoming campaign nears, the league's top role player isn't done accumulating accolades.
At the Celtics' annual Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala on Friday, White received the 2024 Community Champion Award.
The honor goes to a Celtics player whose impact to uplift the local community directly benefits kids in need.
"It meant a lot," said White Saturday at the Auerbach Center. "It was really cool to be honored like that. The community is what it's all about, and (I) try to give back to the community, give back to the people (who are) less fortunate, and (I) try to celebrate the successes that they have. So, it's a great honor to win, and I'm just glad to be able to do stuff like that in this community."
In February, White, whose aunt competed in the Special Olympics for over 30 years, hosted a bowling event to help raise funds for Special Olympics MA. Three Special Olympic athletes presented White with his latest honor.
The seven-year guard also served in an ambassador role for the Celtics' Curbside Care Program, a mobile unit delivering BMC Pediatrics and Midwifery services to mothers and babies outside their homes.
White has also donated strollers and essential baby items to families in need. Furthermore, he was on hand at the launch event for Boston Scientific's "Fit for a Cause" and Sun Life's "Fit to Win" program.
White's work in the community earned him the Red Auerbach Award last season. It's an honor given to the Celtics player or coach exemplifying what it means to be a member of the franchise via their impact on and off the court.