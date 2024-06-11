Derrick White to Reportedly Seek Contraction Extension From Celtics Over Offseason
Derrick White has proven to be a key role player for the Boston Celtics. This season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. His defensive efforts earned him a second-straight NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection.
White’s current four-year, $70 million contract expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season. He is set to earn $20 million in its final year.
According to Marc Stein, White is expected to seek a contract extension with the Celtics over this upcoming offseason.
"Keeping his five best players together for the long term is going to get increasingly difficult (as in expensive) for Brad Stevens and the Celtics after the forthcoming offseason, when Jayson Tatum signs his own $315 million contract extension after Jaylen Brown scored a nearly $290 million extension last summer," Stein wrote. "We must also factor in that Derrick White, according to league sources, will be seeking a contract extension this summer."
While it may be challenging, Boston’s front office will likely attempt to extend White’s contract past 2025. The Celtics’ so-far-dominant NBA Finals appearance creates an urgency to retain their current pieces.