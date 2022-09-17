Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 first-round pick swap. The Timberwolves also traded Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, and the draft rights to center Walker Kessler to the Jazz. Beverley is now with the Lakers.

Naturally, Minnesota is taking that same aggressive approach to its efforts to round out its roster. As they work to strengthen the competition for their final roster spots, the Timberwolves are reportedly signing PJ Dozier, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dozier appeared in six games with the Celtics while on a two-way contract during the 2018-19 campaign. He also played in 46 contests with what at the time was the Maine Red Claws that season. Boston's G League affiliate now goes by the same team name as its parent club.

Last season, the Celtics acquired Dozier and Bol Bol in a three-team deal that sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. San Antonio also received a 2028 second-round pick from Denver.

Dozier, having torn his ACL in late November while with the Nuggets, never played for Boston in his brief second stint. The Celtics traded him and Bol, plus a future second-round pick and cash, to the Magic for a future second-round selection. The move also helped keep Boston out of the luxury tax last season.

Dozier, who turns 26 in October, now looks to put his ACL injury behind him. The six-foot-six guard was developing into a productive player before hurting his knee, averaging career highs of 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes of floor time in 2020-21.

