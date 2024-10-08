Former Celtics Center Eying NBA Comeback
Monday, the 76ers hosted the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League (NBL) as part of the latter's tour of the United States.
The Breakers' roster includes former Celtics center Tacko Fall. Unfortunately, a quad strain kept him from suiting up in a 139-84 loss at Wells Fargo Center.
After going undrafted out of Central Florida, Fall took his talents to Boston. He averaged 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and nearly a block per game in 6.5 minutes of floor time in 26 appearances across two seasons.
The Senegal native last appeared in the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign as a member of the Cavaliers. He played for the Jazz's Summer League team after the season ended, then did so for the Bucks in July of 2023.
As Fall eyes an NBA return, he told Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints, "Now, I'm an even better player. I'm more experienced," said the seven-foot-six center.
"I move a lot better, and I'm still fairly young. I definitely want to put myself in a position where there's opportunities for me to make it back. But at the same time, I just want to take it day-by-day and focus on the task at hand and just take it as it comes."
Fall, who has been no stranger to TD Garden since his Celtics' tenure ended, was in the building as the franchise that gave him his first NBA opportunity captured its 18th championship.
"I was really proud 'cause I was part of the process of getting there. I've seen the work that happened in the background, all the sacrifices that a lot of those guys have made. To be able to finally win a championship meant a lot to Boston. It meant a lot to those guys. It meant a lot to us. I was really happy to see that. I was actually at (the series-clinching Game 5). It was amazing, winning the championship in Boston."
It's a reflection of the relationships he has maintained since leaving Boston.
"All the time. Some of those guys are some of my closest friends. Jaylen (Brown) is my daughter's godfather, so I speak to Jaylen often. I speak to Jayson (Tatum) often. Grant (Williams) is not there anymore -- though he was also at TD Garden for the championship clincher -- but he's a really good friend of mine. I'm still very close to the organization."
And just as Guerschon Yabusele parlayed an impressive Olympic run into a contract with the Sixers, perhaps Fall will convert his stint with the Breakers into the NBA return he's desiring.