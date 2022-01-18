Skip to main content
Ime Udoka Provides Updates on Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Aaron Nesmith

Marcus Smart hasn't played in the last four games. Due to the birth of his child, Robert Williams missed the Celtics' matchup vs. the Pelicans, a win in which Aaron Nesmith made a significant impact off the bench.

Speaking after Tuesday's practice, Ime Udoka shed light on the status of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, both of whom missed Monday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as Aaron Nesmith.

Smart has not played since he suffered a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of last Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred when he took a knee to the afflicted area from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen from the Pacers' All-Star. Three days later, the Celtics announced he entered health and safety protocols. Udoka said he remains there, and the team is waiting for him to test negative twice.

As for Williams, Monday was a day he'll never forget, and it had nothing to do with Boston's victory against the Pelicans, but rather his reason for missing the game, which was the birth of his child.

Udoka said the Celtics expect to have Williams back for when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, but his return will be on his time.

Regarding Nesmith, he rolled his ankle in Monday's win over New Orleans, causing him to miss Tuesday's practice. Udoka said the Celtics would monitor his swelling, but it leaves his status for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets up in the air.

Nesmith made a significant impact in Monday's victory vs. the Pelicans, providing a needed infusion of energy, which earned him 19 minutes of playing time, something he parlayed into a +16 plus-minus rating, six rebounds, and five points, including this two-handed dunk through contact.

Hopefully, Nesmith can play against Charlotte and build off his performance on Monday.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Hornets on Wednesday is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

USATSI_17521745
