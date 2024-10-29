Jaylen Brown Singles Out Jordan Walsh After Celtics Win vs. the Bucks
After Sam Hauser missed his third consecutive game for the Celtics, Head Coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Jordan Walsh to fill in as their backup wing. Though Walsh did not light up the box score, his energy was obvious when he was on the floor.
Walsh was one of the Celtics' first subs, and his contributions helped the Celtics beat the Bucks 119-108. After the game, Jaylen Brown praised Jordan Walsh for how much he helped the Celtics.
“I thought Jordan played great. His minutes were exceptional for our team. He made some big-time offensive rebounds and also had some defensive possessions. Credit to him for being ready. Big game, big moment for a young player playing against a potential playoff team matchup. He contributed to us getting a win,”, Brown told reporters
Walsh may not have a consistent role with the Celtics during the 2024-25 season, but if the Celtics are undermanned, they may call on him like they called on the likes of Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk to pick up the slack.
Walsh missed two wide-open threes against the Bucks, but he played within himself and never tried to do more than what he was capable of. Some of his contributions did not show up on the stat sheet, but it was clear he was impacting the game.
Walsh is still a young player, so there's plenty of time for him to figure out what his best role is on the Celtics going forward. Holding his own against a team many consider to be the Celtics' best competition in the Eastern Conference is a good start for him.