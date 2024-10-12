Jaylen Brown Takes Playful Jab at Marcus Smart
Following an injury-plagued season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart is ready to get back to the old grind. He posted as much on his Instagram on October 11. Jaylen Brown wished his former teammate luck but managed to sneak a joke in.
After Smart's latest Instagram post, Brown left two comments. One said, "You look good fam !!" while the other said, "My boy been on the ozempick (Terry Rozier)."
For context, Ozempic is a weight loss drug, meaning Brown made a sassy but not mean-spirited comment about Smart's weight. Simply put, he's messing with his old teammate.
Brown's comments are pretty funny, but this is pretty heartwarming content for multiple reasons from the Celtics' standpoint.
For one, even though they are not teammates anymore, Brown and Smart are still on good terms. Even though they got into multiple disputes when they were teammates, it's not like that was in question beforehand.
Second, Brown's comment highlights that he and Smart still keep in touch with Rozier, who they hadn't been teammates with since 2019. Despite Rozier's rocky exit from Boston that very offseason, neither Brown nor Smart hold that against him all these years later.
Smart put it all out on the floor every year he played for the Celtics, which is how he endeared himself to the fanbase as strongly as he did. Their devotion to him became so strong that plenty will tune in to watch the Grizzlies strictly because of Smart.
Trading him was painful for Boston knowing his history with the team, but it was a necessary move knowing what Kristaps Porzingis did for the team.