Jaylen Brown Victorious at ESPY Awards
On Thursday, Jaylen Brown was awarded ‘Best Championship Performance’ at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks.
The reigning NBA Finals MVP attended the awards ceremony with WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, who last played for the Chicago Sky. As captured by Celtics on CLNS, when accepting his award, Brown stated “Thank you to ESPN. Thank you to my teammates. My organization. My beautiful mother, who’s mad at me. God is the greatest of all-time.”
The other ‘Best Championship Performance’ nominees were Michigan's Blake Corum and Will Johnson (College Football National Championship MVPs), Kayla Martello (Boston College Women's Lacrosse), and NJ/NY Gotham FC's Midge Purce (NSWL Championship MVP).
Brown’s team garnered acknowledgement in other award categories. The Celtics were nominated for ‘Best Team’, while Jayson Tatum was nominated for ‘Best NBA Player’.