Celtics Star Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Coming into the 2024-25 season, the narrative surrounding Jayson Tatum was that he was carried to the NBA title. It didn't help that Tatum did not factor much into Team USA's gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Only three games into the season, and all of that has done is given him a bigger chip on his shoulder.
Tatum has played lights out to start the season, averaging 33 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists a game while shooting 55% from the field and 49% from three. He and the Celtics have been so dominant that he didn't play in a fourth quarter until their third game against the Pistons.
His dominance has not gone unnoticed, as the NBA named him the season's first Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Anthony Davis, as he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
While Tatum has never been one to prioritize personal goals over team goals, it's clear that he is playing like he has something to prove. Defending the title is enough motivation, but Tatum wants to show that there should be no questions regarding how good he is.
When the Celtics won their 18th championship, Tatum's iconic quote was, "What they gonna say now?" Even so, his skeptics gave reasons to discredit his importance to their title run. That may have been their biggest mistake, as Tatum is playing like he's on a revenge tour even though he plays for reigning NBA champions.
Knowing his goals, being named as the NBA's first Player of the Week honor is a picture perfect start for Tatum.